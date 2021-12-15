The last step: Racine County votes to take over Franksville Park

CALEDONIA — Racine County has finally approved the transfer of ownership of Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park from the village to the county, the last step in the process of the handover.

The transfer of the park, also known as Franksville Park, has been in the works for almost two years.

The Racine County Board voted 16-0 at its meeting Tuesday night to approve the county’s Resolution 2021-82, that states the board authorizes the acquisition of the approximately 55 acres of the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park from the villages of Caledonia and Mount Pleasant.

Supervisors Fabi Maldonado, Melissa Kaprelian, Brett Nielsen, John Wisch and Thomas Pringle were excused from the meeting.

Caledonia approved the transfer at its Dec. 6 Village Board meeting with a 5-2 vote. Mount Pleasant’s Village Board unanimously approved the same topic on Monday.

“The Village of Mount Pleasant is grateful to our partners at the Village of Caledonia and Racine County to make this transfer happen so that this jewel can become the regional park that it was always meant to be,” said Mount Pleasant Village Administrator Maureen Murphy in a statement.

The park, located at 614 Northwestern Ave. in the Franksville area of Caledonia, will formally belong to Racine County starting Jan. 1. The park will stay an open space for passive and active recreation, including the use of sports fields, facilities, ancillary uses and banquet/shelter rental.

The property is to continue being utilized as a polling location and the Kids Connection Playground is to be preserved, not substantially changed or modified. Mount Pleasant will continue to pay the yearly $5,000 it has been paying for the upkeep of the playground.

District 13 Supervisor Tom Kramer called the park a “shining beacon” and “very popular.”

The park is home to the popular Franksville Craft Beer Garden.

Kramer said the county would like to develop or maintain the park because “it really is one of the first things you see when you enter Racine County off of the interstate.”

