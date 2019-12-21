The land that Mocha Lisa sits on is for sale, but the popular coffeehouse plans to stay

CALEDONIA — The land the popular coffee Mocha Lisa sits on is for sale. But the coffeehouse owner says, “We are here to stay.”
The 0.68-acre property is listed for sale with an asking price of $350,000. The coffee shop, owned by Sue and Scott Brucker, is run out of a leased farmhouse. The Bruckers took over the business in September 2009, purchasing it from the original owner: Susan Kennedy of Racine.
Kennedy still owns the property, according to property records. It was most recently purchased, in March 2004, for $169,000. It has an assessed value of $224,300.
“It doesn’t affect us at all,” Sue Brucker said of the property being for sale.
The property, located just off of Douglas Avenue at 2825 4 ½ Mile Road, is listed by Shorewest Realtors. The online property description reads: “Here is your chance to own a piece of property on a Highly Traveled Highway. This corner lot currently has a successful business located in the building or bring your own ideas for this corner. Over 19,000 vehicles travel past this property daily. Take advantage of this location and get your business in front of all those vehicles.”
Mocha Lisa has often been named repeatedly as one of the Best Café/Coffee Shops in Racine County in The Journal Times’ reader-voted contest.
The building the Bruckers run Mocha Lisa out of is a refurbished farmhouse that is more than 100 years old.
