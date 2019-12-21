The land that Mocha Lisa sits on is for sale, but the popular coffeehouse plans to stay

CALEDONIA — The land the popular coffee Mocha Lisa sits on is for sale. But the coffeehouse owner says, “We are here to stay.”

The 0.68-acre property is listed for sale with an asking price of $350,000. The coffee shop, owned by Sue and Scott Brucker, is run out of a leased farmhouse. The Bruckers took over the business in September 2009, purchasing it from the original owner: Susan Kennedy of Racine.

Kennedy still owns the property, according to property records. It was most recently purchased, in March 2004, for $169,000. It has an assessed value of $224,300.

“It doesn’t affect us at all,” Sue Brucker said of the property being for sale.

