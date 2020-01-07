You are the owner of this article.
The Journal Times' Top 10 stories of 2019
As picked by our newsroom staff, these are the stories that mattered most to our community this year: From a pastor being deported, to housing issues across the county to the dangers of road construction to shooting deaths.

No. 10: As Waterford's municipal leaders go back and forth, emergency response times hang in the balance

Top stories of 2019 — No. 10: Waterford fire issues take center stage

No. 9: City passes new laws to combat ongoing issues in housing

Top Stories of 2019 — No. 9: Housing issues in Racine

No. 8: 'I’m not going to the church, ICE came to my house.'

No. 7: Tyson Fettes was an elected official. Now he faces jail time for allegedly soliciting a sexual act

No. 6: Unbearable cold contributed to a couple deaths in Racine County in early 2019

Top stories of 2019 — No. 6: Weird weather, polar vortex wrought havoc

No. 5: A deadly interstate crash was The Journal Times' most-read story of 2019

Top stories of 2019 — No. 5: I-94 construction takes its toll

No. 4: Families across the county experienced heartbreaking losses as the result of domestic abuse this year

Top stories of 2019 — No. 4: Domestic abuse takes its toll with homicides

No. 3: Big changes coming to RUSD

No. 2: Her name is Peggy

No. 1: The death of Racine Police Officer John Hetland

Top stories of 2019 — No. 1: The death of RPD Officer John Hetland

No. 1: The shooting of 18-year-old Ty' Rese West

Top stories of 2019 — No. 1: The shooting of Ty' Rese West
