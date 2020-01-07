The Journal Times' Top 10 stories of 2019

As picked by our newsroom staff, these are the stories that mattered most to our community this year: From a pastor being deported, to housing issues across the county to the dangers of road construction to shooting deaths.

No. 10: As Waterford's municipal leaders go back and forth, emergency response times hang in the balance

No. 9: City passes new laws to combat ongoing issues in housing

No. 8: 'I’m not going to the church, ICE came to my house.'

No. 7: Tyson Fettes was an elected official. Now he faces jail time for allegedly soliciting a sexual act

No. 6: Unbearable cold contributed to a couple deaths in Racine County in early 2019

No. 5: A deadly interstate crash was The Journal Times' most-read story of 2019

No. 4: Families across the county experienced heartbreaking losses as the result of domestic abuse this year

No. 3: Big changes coming to RUSD

No. 2: Her name is Peggy

No. 1: The death of Racine Police Officer John Hetland