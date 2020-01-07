The Journal Times' 10 most-read stories of 2019

From coverage of the untimely deaths of Officer John Hetland and Ty' Rese West, to a massive and fiery interstate crash, to a Waterford wrestler enraptured in a controversy that had statewide implications, these stories had our readers stirring in 2019.
No. 10: RUSD might close as many as nine schools
No. 9: Vontrell Turner killed
No. 8: Investigation of murder/suicide on 19th Street
No. 7: Domestic violence reportedly committed by man preceding stabbing homicide on North Bay Drive
No. 6: The Ty' Rese West shooting
Another one of 2019's most-read stories was the body camera footage captured by law enforcement officers after West was shot.
You have free articles remaining.
No. 5: Officer John Hetland's handcuffs used to arrest his alleged killer
Other widely read stories regarding Officer John Hetland included the identification of his alleged killer and the initial report of the shooting.