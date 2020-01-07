The Journal Times' 10 most-read stories of 2019
The Journal Times' 10 most-read stories of 2019

From coverage of the untimely deaths of Officer John Hetland and Ty' Rese West, to a massive and fiery interstate crash, to a Waterford wrestler enraptured in a controversy that had statewide implications, these stories had our readers stirring in 2019.

No. 10: RUSD might close as many as nine schools

No. 9: Vontrell Turner killed

No. 8: Investigation of murder/suicide on 19th Street

No. 7: Domestic violence reportedly committed by man preceding stabbing homicide on North Bay Drive

No. 6: The Ty' Rese West shooting

Another one of 2019's most-read stories was the body camera footage captured by law enforcement officers after West was shot.

No. 5: Officer John Hetland's handcuffs used to arrest his alleged killer

Other widely read stories regarding Officer John Hetland included the identification of his alleged killer and the initial report of the shooting.

No. 4: Anthony Azarian killed after elevator shaft fall in Milwaukee

No. 3: Waterford wrestler Hayden Halter disqualified from state competition (this decision was later reversed by a Racine County judge)

No. 2: Racine County's Jane Doe identified after 20 years

No. 1: Interstate 94 fully shut down after fatal semi explosion

