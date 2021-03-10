The job's never done: Small pharmacies like Racine Hometown play big role in COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Racine Hometown also will administer about 100 vaccines to educators and staff members in the Racine Unified School District, Laffin said.

Those working in schools became eligible to receive the vaccine March 1, and hundreds of Racine County school staff members got their vaccine at Ascension All Saints Hospital over the weekend.

Laffin said he was glad to be able to offer the vaccine to Unified staff because “being a teacher is hard enough, balancing in-person and virtual classes, and then the concerns all people have about catching the virus.”

The job’s never done

Cindy Hyatt, one of the four support staff Laffin works with at Racine Hometown, said it has been a pleasure to be a part of the team.

“I knew this team would all work together (for the vaccine rollout) because it’s important,” said Hyatt, who has been working at the pharmacy, even before it became a Hometown Pharmacy, for 20 years.

She added Laffin has “been working very hard to never waste a dose.”