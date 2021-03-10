The job's never done: Small pharmacies like Racine Hometown play big role in COVID-19 vaccine rollout

RACINE — Jeremy Laffin, owner and pharmacist at Racine Hometown Pharmacy, walked back and forth.
He spent a few minutes behind the pharmacist’s counter, preparing doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. When he left the counter, he administered the vaccine to incoming patients.
Laffin would do this on Tuesday until all 96 appointments the pharmacy had booked for that day were fulfilled. This week, Laffin said the pharmacy has a total of 300 vaccines to administer, not including the hundred it would distribute to teachers.
“When we do a flu clinic, our peak is about 40 shots a day,” Laffin said. Of COVID-19 vaccinations: “We’re going to do 96 today, 96 tomorrow, 102 on Friday.”
Racine Hometown Pharmacy, 3900 Erie St., Racine, is among one of the many small, locally owned pharmacies in Wisconsin that are playing a vital role in the vaccine rollout by administering thousands of vaccines.
As of Monday, Racine Hometown had performed more than 900 vaccinations since it started in mid-January, Laffin said. He added the pharmacy was ahead of its big-box competitors in the county for giving out the vaccine.
“It’s rewarding for me,” said Laffin, who has been serving the Racine community as a pharmacist for 24 years. “I’m glad that I get a chance to give back.”
Accessible to others
Racine Hometown is one of over 70 Hometown Pharmacies, which are independently owned and focus on offering personalized care for their patients. It opened in November 2017.
Patrick and Betty Decker, who are a couple and older patients, said they chose Hometown Pharmacy because it was easy for them to schedule an appointment.
Patrick Decker said one of his biggest issues in securing a vaccine appointment was doing so online. He was having trouble gaining access to the internet, the way a lot of larger vaccine providers book appointments.
At Racine Hometown, a sign at the entrance tells customers they can simply see a staff member to book their appointment.
“I have empathy for people trying to figure out the internet,” Patrick said. “We immediately called (Racine Hometown) and got our appointment in within an hour. That was a week ago today.”
Patrick added he and his wife were “very happy to finally get our shots.”
Laffin said smaller pharmacies are important for small towns, especially in rural Wisconsin. Even if Racine may not be a vaccine desert — where the rate of vaccination is slower because there are fewer pharmacies available to administer shots — there are vaccine deserts nearby.
For example, Poynette Hometown Pharmacy is one of the only pharmacies in Poynette. “That’s really the closest one in town, otherwise you have to drive back to Madison,” Laffin said.
Small pharmacies “provide access (of the vaccine) to people who might not otherwise have it,” Laffin said. Or even, in the Deckers’ case, to those who may not have internet access.
Serving many groups
Laffin said the pharmacy has worked hard to administer vaccines to seniors, either in living facilities or apartment complexes, in the area.
The pharmacy will also partner up with St. Patrick Parish, a church at 1100 Erie St. which offers Spanish-speaking services, to offer vaccinations to minorities next week.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, minorities made up only 40% of those who got vaccinated between last December and this January.
“In Wisconsin, they’re really struggling getting people of African-American descent, or Hispanic origin, the vaccine,” Laffin said. “(Minorities) are really hesitant. So I’m trying to help at least make it available.”
Racine Hometown also will administer about 100 vaccines to educators and staff members in the Racine Unified School District, Laffin said.
Those working in schools became eligible to receive the vaccine March 1, and hundreds of Racine County school staff members got their vaccine at Ascension All Saints Hospital over the weekend.
Laffin said he was glad to be able to offer the vaccine to Unified staff because “being a teacher is hard enough, balancing in-person and virtual classes, and then the concerns all people have about catching the virus.”
The job’s never done
Cindy Hyatt, one of the four support staff Laffin works with at Racine Hometown, said it has been a pleasure to be a part of the team.
“I knew this team would all work together (for the vaccine rollout) because it’s important,” said Hyatt, who has been working at the pharmacy, even before it became a Hometown Pharmacy, for 20 years.
She added Laffin has “been working very hard to never waste a dose.”
And though the pharmacy would close for the night at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the job for Laffin is never done; he had scheduled some home vaccination visits.
“I’m going to do four vaccinations — two after work tonight and two next week — for patients who are non-ambulatory and can’t get out (of the house),” Laffin said.
When Laffin and his staff make calls out to patients to tell them they’re going to get the vaccine, Laffin said patients often react as they’ve just “won the lottery.”
“You can hear their voices light up as you’re talking to them saying, ‘We’re going to get you the shot,’” Laffin said. “And they know that with it, they’re going to get some life back.”