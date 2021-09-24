The impact AmeriCorps is making in Greater Racine

Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.
RACINE — “The spirit of giving one’s time and talents to their country is very much alive through AmeriCorps,” says Dave Backmann, president of Greening Greater Racine, the local sponsoring agency for this program. “The bright hard-working young people were back in Racine this summer and the community is grateful for their labor.”
Backmann is referring to the seven AmeriCorps members ages 18 to 25 who came from all over the United States mid-July to mid-September to work on environmental projects in our community.
These members are part of AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps, a full-time, residential, national service program whose mission is to strengthen communities and develop leaders through direct, team-based community service. Each year hundreds of young adults serve for 10 months in several locations on teams of seven to 10 people. The Cedar 9 team was in Racine working together on four major projects.
A major portion of their time has been given to Habitat for Humanity. Jed Haas, the president of Habitat for Humanity describes them as “a hard-working group who have done drywall rehab, built fences and decks, and helped set the floor joists on new construction.”
The AmeriCorps members also worked with Stephan Kurdas of the City of Racine Public Health Department on coastal recovery projects at North Beach and Sam Myers Park, completing fencing and removing invasive species. Stephan is pleased they are “bringing significant improvements to our natural areas.”
According to Bob Oertel of River Band Nature Center, “Despite the heat, these young people worked their butts off cleaning up about 2 acres of hillside.”
Wendy McCalvy of the Caledonia Conservancy directed the volunteers on clearing buckthorn from a Christmas tree nursery in the Tabor Woods preserve. They also planting oak trees and cared for native shrubs and trees planted last year at the Kings Corner preserve.
In addition to working 40-hour weeks on these projects, the volunteers also have done self-initiated service projects with Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, the Eco-Justice Center, Habitat Restore and Giving to the Nations. Habitat for Humanity graciously provided them with a house to live in during their time here.
The AmeriCorps team said they enjoyed their time supporting Racine. Ian Dobbins, team leader, plans to build on this experience to embark on a career in conservation work. Jason Legayada says he met people from different backgrounds and learned new skills with the hope of becoming a National Park ranger. Erin Stephen says that it has been “great to work on a supportive team that pushes me to be the best person day in and day out.
Lynn Nys, the GGR organizer of the AmeriCorps program in Racine, says that the Cedar 9 team are “an amazing group of young people who experience life and all it has to offer, always with the fundamental desire to serve others.” Greening Greater Racine hopes to sponsor another team in 2022.
