The Horlick Dam on the Root River will likely be gone by 2024, but county is still studying best way forward

“The dam is out of compliance because it is too tall for a spillway, at nearly 12 feet,” Anderson explained in an email. “In addition, the ability of this dam to efficiently ‘handle’ a significant flood event has been identified by the DNR, based upon flood flow rates during 100 and 500-year storms. The current dam is capable of handling a 10-year storm event. The dam would have to be widened (and/or) modified in order to handle very large flood events.”

Regarding the original purpose for the dam being where it is, Anderson said it isn’t exactly clear, although it likely had industrial purposes. “Dams were built in previous years for uses attendant to industry in this area. It is possible that the original dam served a historic industry along the Root River in the 1800s and 1900s.”

Study approved

On Nov. 24, the Racine County Board approved a feasibility study that included a payment of $30,000 to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help determine the best way forward in what is assuredly going to be an expensive project. The full cost of the study is expected to be no more than $210,000, with the county to pay no more than half of it.