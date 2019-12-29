The history of the Machinery Row project

RACINE — The Machinery Row site sits empty now. In 2014, it held the possibility of being the largest redevelopment project in Racine’s history.
Here’s a brief rundown of the site’s history:
Former Racine Mayor John Dickert announced Machinery Row in a June 10, 2014, press conference at the Azarian Marina site, 725 Water St.
Shortly after its announcement, Rodney Blackwell of Financial District Properties of Davenport, Iowa, met with city officials and Vandewalle and Associates Inc. — hired in 2012 to market and promote the redevelopment of the area — to inspect properties in the development area.
FDP hoped to convert the larger of the two buildings into 160 to 180 market-rate, loft apartments, with some of the building to be leased to commercial tenants.
In about December 2014, FDP asked the City and RDA for a $4.5 million loan because the company did not have its own financing to buy the buildings.
The city authorized the loan to cover the three Machinery Row properties for a total of $4.5 million from the city’s intergovernmental revenue-sharing fund.
Building purchases
You have free articles remaining.
On Dec. 31, 2014, Richard Olson sold his property at 615 Marquette St. to FDP for $1.6 million, and the Azarians sold 308 Fourth St., 470 Water St., 726 Water St., 800 Water Street and 1010 Water St. properties to FDP for $1,093,826.
From each of the sales, FDP required a 10% holdback for “environmental remediation,” a lawsuit filed by Azarian Wrecking claims.
After closing, Sam and Harry Azarian claimed they signed waivers for Azarian and Sons, which stated that “the owners were not entitled to any protections and benefits whatsoever, under Wisconsin’s law of eminent domain” and “to make it clear to all parties that eminent domain benefits shall not be extended.”
On Jan. 14, 2015, FDP acquired the last property at 820 Water St., paying a total of $1.9 million, $842,600 more than the assessed property value, the lawsuit claims. It is unknown whether that property owner paid the 10% holdback fee the other owners did, the lawsuit states.
FDR loan defaults
On Sept. 6, 2016, Alderman Sandy Weidner said at a City Council meeting that she learned that the 10% holdbacks for the escrow account were taken from the sellers by FDP, and the FDP’s interest payments for the $4.5 million loan were being paid back using the holdback money.
On Dec. 16, 2016, Dickert’s office announced that FDP had defaulted on the loan, and on Feb. 9, 2017, during a City Council meeting, the City Council voted unanimously to authorize the city to take ownership of FDP’s property.
Since then, there have been several lawsuits filed by property owners and tenants at the former site who claim the city did not handle the situation legally.