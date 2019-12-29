The history of the Machinery Row project

From each of the sales, FDP required a 10% holdback for “environmental remediation,” a lawsuit filed by Azarian Wrecking claims.

After closing, Sam and Harry Azarian claimed they signed waivers for Azarian and Sons, which stated that “the owners were not entitled to any protections and benefits whatsoever, under Wisconsin’s law of eminent domain” and “to make it clear to all parties that eminent domain benefits shall not be extended.”

On Jan. 14, 2015, FDP acquired the last property at 820 Water St., paying a total of $1.9 million, $842,600 more than the assessed property value, the lawsuit claims. It is unknown whether that property owner paid the 10% holdback fee the other owners did, the lawsuit states.

FDR loan defaults

On Sept. 6, 2016, Alderman Sandy Weidner said at a City Council meeting that she learned that the 10% holdbacks for the escrow account were taken from the sellers by FDP, and the FDP’s interest payments for the $4.5 million loan were being paid back using the holdback money.

On Dec. 16, 2016, Dickert’s office announced that FDP had defaulted on the loan, and on Feb. 9, 2017, during a City Council meeting, the City Council voted unanimously to authorize the city to take ownership of FDP’s property.