RACINE — Former Racine County Executive Bill McReynolds said that, during early 2008, he was optimistic about the area’s future.
In the fall of 2007, the county’s unemployment rate had dipped down to 5.2 percent, and the City of Racine was down to 8.1 — the lowest he remembered seeing those numbers in awhile.
“With those unemployment numbers we thought we maybe had turned a corner,” said McReynolds. “That we were going to get to grow — we were going to get to develop.”
Then, in the fall of 2008, the first warning signs were popping up that the economy was turning. Within a few months, unemployment jumped up to double-digits for both the city and county.
“It’s nerve-wracking. You sit around and you talk and you try to figure out how can we help with the situation,” said McReynolds. “Nobody wants to see people suffering, but the county does not have a silver wand.”
Fast-forward 10 years, and the city’s unemployment rate has finally dipped below those 2007 numbers.
As the area prepares for more growth, due in part to the Foxconn project, leaders are using the lessons from the recession to inform that growth and how to make the area resilient for the next downturn.
Growing the base
One legacy of the recession is the city’s high tax rates.
As businesses closed and people lost jobs and, in some cases, their homes, the city’s tax base shrunk, resulting in a higher tax rate than neighboring municipalities. From 2012 to 2018, the taxes and fees for a home valued at $100,000 went from $1,290 to $1,885.30.
On top of placing a larger burden on homeowners, Racine Mayor Cory Mason said the high tax rate is partially responsible for the city’s slow growth and redevelopment.
“What we find is when go to do development is that (the taxes) in and of themselves are an impediment to development because we’re so much higher compared to our other jurisdictions,” said Mason.
The Foxconn announcement has given the city a shot of adrenaline, with more development projects announced in the past year than the city has seen in decades. The City Development Department is also working with as many financial tools—such as Tax Increment Districts and Opportunity Zones—as it can to attract developers.
City Development is also putting a strong emphasis on investing in neighborhoods and neighborhood stabilization.
Part of that initiative is a land banking program to rehabilitate foreclosed and dilapidated homes so they can be privately bought and put back on the tax rolls.
A stronger emphasis on code enforcement and loans for homeowners taking on large rehabilitation projects are intended to make Racine the “community of choice” for people moving to the area.
At the same time, through partnerships with Racine Unified School District, Gateway Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, the city is also working to create a more resilient workforce.
Lifelong learning
It took a decade for unemployment numbers to come back down to pre-recession levels, but Mason said it didn’t necessarily have to be that way.
One lesson Mason wants to carry forward is to have education and re-training available so people who find themselves out of work can get back on the job as soon as possible.
“We could have been faster and should have been faster with the retraining options that were available for people who were mid-career and needed retraining,” said Mason.
Mason said that having a trained workforce could make a big difference in another downturn, as more people would have be better equipped to rebound into another position. But it’s also about preparing Racine for the workforce of the future.
“I think that’s what makes us more robust for the emerging jobs that are coming to the area or the potential recessions recurring,” said Mason. “What’s going to make us most resilient to that is having an educated workforce that’s ready to take on the opportunities that comes next.”
Stretching tax dollars
During the recession and in the years following many entities — city, county state and federal — were strapped for cash.
Former City Administrator Tom Friedel said that for the city the combination of the recession and 2011’s Act 32, which put strict limits on levy increases and reduced state shared revenue, hurt the city.
From 2011 to 2016 the number of city employees dropped from 793 to 718 and the city had to learn to do more with less.
“People had less money so you didn’t dare want to spend money on things that really didn’t matter — you really wanted to provide essentials,” said Friedel. “It put a strain on delivery of services so we had to find smarter ways to deliver.”
The city’s employee rolls have slowly grown since 2016 but that mentality of trying to do more with less has carried over into Mason’s administration.
One of the priorities he outlined in his budget address was collaborating with other entities — the county, Gateway, Racine Unified and others — to get workers trained and connected with employers through initiatives such as Uplift 900.
“All the big legacy companies were experiencing an employee shortage before Foxconn was announced,” said Mason. “Talk to any of the legacy companies — they’re all hiring especially in advanced manufacturing. That exists whether Foxconn’s here or not.”
