The gift of a new home: family in home for Christmas thanks to Habitat

RACINE — The home of Jose Ibarra and Mayela Garcia was full of light, laughter and love on Friday, and they hadn't even moved in.

The couple hosted family friends and Racine Habitat for Humanity volunteers to give thanks, bless the house and receive their own set of keys so they could move in on Saturday.

"We're very excited for our own home," said Jose.

"We have a lot more space," said Mayela. "And we have a yard of our own."

The yard was mostly dirt but that didn't stop the couple's three children, Kevin, 12, Gael, 7 and Alondra, 3 and a handful of friends and cousins from running around, playing a raucous game of hide-and-seek.

Jose said he plans to starting working on it when the weather warms up in the spring. For now, they have to work on getting moved in and getting everything set up so they can host Christmas with their families.

Labor of love

The house the Ibarras received at 1716 Geneva St. is the 98th house Racine Habitat for Humanity has built. The lot with its previous house was donated to Habitat from Wells Fargo, along with funds to demolition the former house and some extra to get the new one started.