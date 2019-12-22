The gift of a new home: family in home for Christmas thanks to Habitat

RACINE — The home of Jose Ibarra and Mayela Garcia was full of light, laughter and love on Friday, and they hadn't even moved in.
The couple hosted family friends and Racine Habitat for Humanity volunteers to give thanks, bless the house and receive their own set of keys so they could move in on Saturday.
"We're very excited for our own home," said Jose.
"We have a lot more space," said Mayela. "And we have a yard of our own."
The yard was mostly dirt but that didn't stop the couple's three children, Kevin, 12, Gael, 7 and Alondra, 3 and a handful of friends and cousins from running around, playing a raucous game of hide-and-seek.
Jose said he plans to starting working on it when the weather warms up in the spring. For now, they have to work on getting moved in and getting everything set up so they can host Christmas with their families.
Labor of love
The house the Ibarras received at 1716 Geneva St. is the 98th house Racine Habitat for Humanity has built. The lot with its previous house was donated to Habitat from Wells Fargo, along with funds to demolition the former house and some extra to get the new one started.
The house isn't a gift: the family has to put in what Habitat for Humanity calls "sweat equity" where they work on their own house and others'. Plus, they will have a mortgage. Habitat selects families that traditional lenders would overlook for a mortgage and checks their income to ensure they have enough to afford the payments.
Inside the house Racine Habitat for Humanity volunteers took a look around at the result of all their hard work. Construction leader Tedd Swartz credited the volunteers, who he said "treat it like a job."
Dennis Weisbrod installed the drywall in the Ibarra's house. He's a regular volunteer who's been going on Tuesdays and Thursdays for ten years.
"When he retired, I had to get him out of the house," said his wife, Judy.
In addition to the walls, windows and carpeted floor, the family received quilts from United Lutheran Church, 3525 Erie St., an American flag from Dover Flags, 323 Main St., cleaning products from First United Methodist Church, 745 Main St., and SC Johnson and flower boxes for their front porch made by campers at St. Edward's summer camp.
The Rev. Juan Camacho, pastor at St. Patrick's, St. Richard and St. Edward parishes gave the blessing in Spanish as everyone raised their hands, then touched the walls of the house and said "Amen."
Racine Habitat for Humanity plans to complete its 99th house sometime in 2020 and bless its 100th house just before Christmas one year from now.