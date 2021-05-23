MOUNT PLEASANT — On June 28, 2018, there were news cameras from all over the world, then-President Donald Trump was making big predictions of jobs and economic investment, and others expressed utmost confidence that an energized economic engine was coming to southeastern Wisconsin during the groundbreaking at Foxconn’s Mount Pleasant campus.

The fanfare followed Wisconsin agreeing to what could have been the biggest state government inventive package given to a private business in U.S. history under the guidance of Trump and then-Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker. Those plans have changed drastically in the past three years, with the State of Wisconsin, now led by Gov. Tony Evers, significantly downsizing its potential tax break investment by billions, while increasing its guaranteed incentives by millions. Simultaneously, Foxconn was given much more flexibility with its Mount Pleasant campus now that the originally agreed-upon, state-of-the-art LCD screen production facility plan is dead.

All those changes have come with Foxconn’s leaders and cheerleaders decisively stepping away from local, national and international spotlights.

On Monday, to much less attention and more purposefully out of the public eye, Foxconn hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a few dozen stakeholders. It was the ceremonial opening of what is now the centerpiece of the much-changed campus: the 100-foot-tall High-Performance Computing Data Center Globe — i.e., “The Foxconn Globe.”

The company has confirmed that the building is operational and that people are working there. But, per usual, the publicly known details are few.

The company declined to make a statement directly for this story or to confirm how many people are working on the site. Spokespeople for Racine County and the Village of Mount Pleasant did not comment, either.

Some more insights are expected on June 3. That’s when RCEDC is scheduled to host its annual meeting, to be streamed virtually, from inside the globe. The Journal Times’ request to have a reporter physically present for that meeting has been denied.

What’s Foxconn doing?

Another RCEDC photo, taken Monday, shows a group of men looking over what looks like a 3D model of planned buildings that would literally spell out “Fii” (short for Foxconn Industrial Internet) from a bird’s eye view — with the globe dotting the second i.

These clues show Foxconn’s shifting focus away from manufacturing technology hardware to the growing world of data.

The data center is presumed to house technology allowing it to process large amounts of computer information. That capability is a much sought-after and expensive endeavor as human, business and government reliance on the internet and other computer technology escalate.

An analysis published this year by Statista shows that “Big data market size revenue” worldwide more than quadrupled, from $7.6 billion in 2011 to $35 billion in 2017. Big data revenue is expected to continue growing far beyond the rate of inflation, to more than $100 billion by 2027.

Another 2020 report asserts that the wider “Global Big Data & Business Analytics Market” will actually surpass $446 billion in 2025, and that its market as of 2019 was at $192.24 billion.

Regardless of what metric you’re looking at, the likelihood of massive growth in data analysis is high.

The Financial Times reported earlier this month that “Foxconn reported a 13.5-fold jump in net profit for the first quarter of 2021 compared with the same period last year, when the company’s China-based factories were heavily hit by the first pandemic lockdown.” The Financial Times attributed that growth, in addition to the return to normalcy as the pandemic wanes, to how Foxconn “is pushing into new business segments.”

In late 2017, Foxconn unveiled Taiwan’s biggest supercomputer, saying it had the power of 5.4 million iPhone Xs. The company, already the world’s largest technology manufacturer, said the investment would open new opportunities in other markets such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, biology via DNA sequencing and health care simulations.

As part of another branching out, Foxconn is quickly moving into the burgeoning electric vehicle market. Foxconn’s Mount Pleasant campus is reportedly one of a handful of locations nationwide the company is considering to produce electric vehicles for California-based Fisker.

Supporters wowed

Local leaders invited to Monday’s event raved about the data center’s opening. State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, called the globe “a one-of-a-kind icon” and repeated his assertion that Foxconn is acting as a “catalyst” for the slow growth of business along the Interstate 94 corridor, a process Wanggaard said he expects to pick up in the months and years to come.

Two buildings, likely warehouses, announced earlier this month are to be built by 2027 within the tax-increment district created for Foxconn.

“We have other businesses on the horizon,” Wanggaard said. “You are going to see a ton of things that’re going to be coming.”

Dr. Bryan Albrecht, Gateway Technical College president and CEO, said in an email that “Foxconn’s global industrial leadership gives our region a strong future in data storage, cybersecurity and technology infrastructure applications.”

