'The first step is to recognize it' | Racine Police participate in implicit bias training

The training also provides officers with options when they find themselves delving into implicit bias.

Effect

Wray said the process for determining whether or not the training had been successful was still being evaluated.

“What we know is the officer’s awareness was increased,” he said of those who have gone through the training.

That is an important point, he said, because for implicit bias training to work, first the individual has to realize it is real and part of their nature.

“Once you know it, you can take control measures,” Wray continued.

However, there is no study that demonstrates if a person goes through the course, there will be immediate changed behavior.

RPD officers do wear body cams, which can be monitored randomly at any time, and that is an opportunity for command staff to observe whether the training has been effective.

Community

While this particular program was designed for police officers and command staff, there is also a component for the community.