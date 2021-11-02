'The first step is to recognize it' | Racine Police participate in implicit bias training

RACINE — Imagine a man walking down the street. The man is black with long braids down his back. He is walking with his hands in his pockets.
What can we assume about this man? In reality, absolutely nothing.
However, due to the upbringing a person may have had, the media he or she might be exposed to, and/or cultural influences, people will begin to make assumptions almost immediately.
These kinds of immediate assumptions, made without any additional information, are known as “implicit bias” or “unconscious bias.”
Last week, the entire Racine Police Department — from patrol officers to command staff — engaged in training to help them address the negative impacts of implicit bias in policing.
Police Chief Maurice Robinson took the training in 2019 with the Cincinnati Police Department, and the impact was such he thought it would be beneficial to the RPD as well.
“The reason I wanted to do that is I want to make sure we are being fair, and we’re being impartial, and we gain people’s trust,” he said.
The police are like everyone else: human.
Robinson added, “We acknowledge the frailties of being human and to that end through policy, procedure, training I’m doing literally everything I can to ensure we’re delivering fair and impartial police services.”
Implicit bias
It is important to understand that implicit bias is different than explicit bias.
With explicit bias, a person is aware of their negative feelings toward a group of people due to ethnicity or race, which is most often expressed as racism. Explicit bias also includes misogyny or negative feelings due to gender identity or sexual preference.
Implicit bias, in contrast, is an unconscious bias, based on stereotypes and assumptions.
Psychologists who study implicit bias believe it is the brain’s reaction to a complicated world with an abundance of stimuli. The brain is looking for patterns and attempting to determine if a situation poses a possible threat, even if no threat exists.
Unfortunately, these biases could also affect the individual’s understanding of others and could potentially lead to a negative interaction.
This kind of bias is problematic in a large range of professions, including health care, education, court and social services.
Implicit bias is especially problematic for law enforcement.
Noble Wray, executive level instructor with Fair and Impartial Policing, delivered the training to the RPD and he spoke about the negative consequences of implicit bias for law enforcement.
Wray was the chief of police for the Madison Police Department for ten years and was also the independent investigator the Kenosha Police Department hired to review the Jacob Blake case.
He explained when a police officer encounters someone, it could impact them for life.
Therefore, it is important that law enforcement begin to understand the implicit biases that everyone has, so they can address the issue.
Impartial policing
Wray said the training was designed to help police officers connect with others as human beings and to help them understand that everyone has implicit biases.
“More to the point,” he continued, “is how they manifest themselves at work and then the next level, what do we do about them at work.”
That is the difficult part, he added, because implicit bias is not recognized but it can still have an adverse effect on someone or a group.
“The first step is to recognize it,” Wray say.
Implicit bias is not only what the officers are dealing with in the moment — a domestic violence call or a traffic stop — but also the history, past, culture and the media a person has been exposed to.
“You bring all that into that particular moment,” he said.
The training also provides officers with options when they find themselves delving into implicit bias.
Effect
Wray said the process for determining whether or not the training had been successful was still being evaluated.
“What we know is the officer’s awareness was increased,” he said of those who have gone through the training.
That is an important point, he said, because for implicit bias training to work, first the individual has to realize it is real and part of their nature.
“Once you know it, you can take control measures,” Wray continued.
However, there is no study that demonstrates if a person goes through the course, there will be immediate changed behavior.
RPD officers do wear body cams, which can be monitored randomly at any time, and that is an opportunity for command staff to observe whether the training has been effective.
Community
While this particular program was designed for police officers and command staff, there is also a component for the community.
Robinson said he would like to bring Fair and Impartial Policing back to work with the community, when he has the budget for it.