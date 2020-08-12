The first scene of Caron Butler’s second act: How he’s trying to make the world better

RACINE — The last time Caron Butler talked to his friend Kobe Bryant, the two men had promised that their “second acts” would be better than their first: that their relationships with God, family and making the world a better place would overshadow their enviable achievements on the court.
Bryant did not get much of a chance. He died, along with his daughter and seven others, in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.
Butler, the Racine native who became an NBA All-Star, says his “second act” is still only beginning.
Recognition
On Saturday, a self-funded documentary — “Seeing is Believing: The Caron Butler Story” — won a Capital Emmy Award, the regional Emmys for Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. The documentary also won a Telly Award.
In a four-word Tweet announcing the Emmy win, Butler said: “Dear God, Thank You,” followed by an emoji of two hands pressed together in prayer.
“I’ve arrived as a producer,” he said in a phone interview with The Journal Times, adding that an upcoming project he’s involved in featuring the story of fellow NBA star Udonis Haslem will soon be released via CloseUp360, a multimedia platform that Butler co-owns which focuses on players and people within the NBA.
Bryant’s death came two years after “Dear Basketball,” an animated short film based on a poem Bryant had written, won an Oscar.
Some of Butler’s best years in the NBA came when he played in Washington with the Wizards, a team with which he still works with as a television analyst.
The three-part documentary, with a running time of less than an hour, was created in collaboration with actor/producer Mark Wahlberg and is based on Butler’s 2015 autobiography, “Tuff Juice: My Journey from the Streets to the NBA.”
The documentary can be seen online at t.co/2Xe6FYBW3W or at monumentalsportsnetwork.com.
‘That’s the start’
The timing of the Capital Emmy couldn’t have been better, Butler said, considering the Black Lives Matter movement’s momentum and how he has aligned himself with that movement as a voice for change.
Butler said he recently signed a “very lucrative” two-book deal with deal with HarperCollins Publishers.
Before Butler turned 16, he had been arrested more than a dozen times. But while behind bars as a juvenile, he discovered a love for basketball. By age 22, he had been drafted by the NBA’s Miami Heat.
His story is one of hope, of pursuing dreams and achieving them even with odds stacked against him.
He admits he made plenty of mistakes as a young man. He was dealing drugs while still a preteen. But he also knows that a lot of factors outside his control set him up for failure.
In particular, Butler has criticized the wealth gap between White and Black Americans. He and others, including Lebron James, have teamed up to lean on NBA leaders to commit to closing that gap.
This month, the NBA Foundation promised to give $30 million a year over each of the next 10 years to economic inclusion, specifically “dedicated to creating greater economic empowerment in the Black community.”
“That’s the start,” Butler said.
Butler thinks that his work and volume — as host of the “1-on-1 With Caron Butler” interview program through NBA Cares — have caught the ear of NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and others. He and others connected to the NBA have encouraged the league to align itself with the Black Lives Matter movement and for being a beacon of change while other sports leagues have shied away from such statements.
There has been a cost to that, however. While those statements have strengthened the love for some of the NBA — a poll showed that 59% of basketball fans supported the league putting “Black Lives Matter” on its court in Orlando — pro sports that have aligned themselves with Black Lives Matter or allowed statements considered to be similar in nature have lost viewership. The NFL saw its ratings decline when it did not force Colin Kaepernick and other players to stop kneeling during the national anthem.
“It’s important that the NBA has been willing to open its ears and have real conversation,” Butler said, crediting the league in which he had a 14-year career.
Now, he hopes other private businesses with influence similar to that of the NBA will take up the cause of pursuing Black equity and closing the wealth gap.
“We have to keep the conversation going so these private institutions … so that they step up,” Butler said. “We need to keep our foot on the gas.”
He then quoted NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabaar: “Racism is real … It’s like dust in the air. You don’t see it unless you shine a light on it.”
Giving back to Racine
Locally, Butler has invested and continues to invest in Racine’s underserved communities.
In just the past couple years in Racine, he has funded a new community garden, donated a basketball court near the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, gave free books to Racine Unified students and had a street named after him.
“People are struggling financially,” Butler said, noting the direct detriment that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought. “We’re trying to make sure we’re doing something to help.”
His next local project is a scholarship for Park High School students.
In a partnership with Yellowbrick, scholarships of $1,000-$5,000 will be available to up to 25 Park students. The scholarship could then be used to pay for educational programs from Yellowbrick, taught online through multiple “prestigious universities” that relate to job training in emerging and established fields like global sports management and hospitality/tourism industry essentials.
That job training is just one of many ways to close the wealth gap, Butler said.
Applicants must be a student at or graduate of Park. The deadline to apply is Monday, Aug. 24. To apply go online to yellowbrick.co/closeup360-caron-butler.
The winners are expected to be announced in early September.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.