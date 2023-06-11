RACINE — It was a special graduation ceremony Friday at Dr. Jones Elementary School, as this year’s fifth grade class will be the last to graduate from the Racine Unified school.

Located at 3300 Chicory Rd., Dr. Jones is set to close with the completion of the school year.

In addition to Friday’s graduation ceremony in the school’s gym, students celebrated the last day of school with a field day.

While the school is closing, it will not be demolished. Work will occur at the building in case it reopens to students in the future.

“This continues our commitment, once we close Dr. Jones, to provide the building, which was built in 1968, with the necessary maintenance and ensure that it is ready should future enrollment increases determine we need to reopen,” Peter Reynolds, RUSD chief operations officer, said during an April 3 board work session. “If we’re going to keep this building, we need to make sure that we’re investing and maintaining it so it doesn’t fall into disrepair.”

Marbella Azocar Ponte, a teacher at Dr. Jones, said she was sad to see this batch of kids go, as the end of this school year holds unique significance due to the school’s closure.

“I am the proud teacher of these beautiful people,” Azocar Ponte said.

A look at the last last day at Dr. Jones Elementary Hooping Moving around Digging a hole The staff Helping hand Hugs Throw it there Slowly Race 'Why would i get hot, I'm a fire type!' Gotta catch 'em all Throwing it A three legged race during Dr. Jones elementary's last day of school