A class of about 30 students from Dr. Jones Elementary, 3300 Chicory Road., graduated from fifth grade Friday. They are the last class to graduate from the school, as it will close after the 2022-2023 school year.
Fifth grader Mya Morris, left, hugs Marbella Azocar Ponte, a teacher at Dr. Jones Elementary School, at Friday's graduation ceremony. Dr. Jones, 3300 Chicory Rd., is set to close after the 2022-23 school year.
RACINE — It was a special graduation ceremony Friday at Dr. Jones Elementary School, as this year’s fifth grade class will be the last to graduate from the Racine Unified school.
Located at 3300 Chicory Rd., Dr. Jones is set to close with the completion of the school year.
In addition to Friday’s graduation ceremony in the school’s gym, students celebrated the last day of school with a field day.
While the school is closing, it will not be demolished. Work will occur at the building in case it reopens to students in the future.
“This continues our commitment, once we close Dr. Jones, to provide the building, which was built in 1968, with the necessary maintenance and ensure that it is ready should future enrollment increases determine we need to reopen,” Peter Reynolds, RUSD chief operations officer, said during an April 3 board work session. “If we’re going to keep this building, we need to make sure that we’re investing and maintaining it so it doesn’t fall into disrepair.”
Raised just outside of McHenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter: @arodatjt
