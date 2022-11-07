The federal Department of Justice plans to monitor polls in 64 communities nationwide. One of them is Racine

RACINE — The federal Department of Justice said it plans to have monitors at polls in 64 communities nationwide. Two of them are in Wisconsin and one of them is Racine.

The DOJ announced Monday that it "plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states" on Election Day Tuesday.

The monitors are lawyers who work for the U.S. government. They are not law enforcement officers or federal agents. They will include include personnel from the DOJ's Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, the DOJ said.

The action, which occurs regularly on Election Day, comes as civil rights groups and the federal government have raised alarm over potential voter intimidation at some polling places and ballot boxes.

The other Wisconsin community where DOJ poll monitors are expected is in Milwaukee.

Both Milwaukee and Racine have been among the communities targeted by conspiracy theorists who believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump, and also have been targets of multiple election-related complaints — at least one of which regarding Racine's Mobile Election Unit was substantiated by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, but most of which have been rejected by the courts and the WEC.

"Complaints related to disruption at a polling place should always be reported immediately to local election officials, including officials in the polling place," the DOJ said in a release Monday. "Complaints related to violence, threats of violence or intimidation at a polling place should be reported immediately to local police authorities by calling 911."

Civil rights complaints can also be filed at civilrights.justice.gov or by calling 800-253-3931.

Trained conservative poll watchers are expected to be in Racine and around the country in larger force than in prior years, looking for potential improprieties. During the 2020 presidential election, RacineCountyEye.com reported, a Republican poll watcher was ordered to leave Racine's Festival Hall after he was accused of repeatedly leaving the predetermined area for observers to stand.

Legal registered poll watchers are allowed to "challenge" any would-be elector before they cast their vote. If that happens, poll workers are legally required to question that would-be voter on if they are legally allowed to vote. If the voter affirms it is legal for them to vote but the poll watcher does not withdraw their complaint, then the voter is allowed to fill out a ballot but that ballot is stored and counted separately from other ballots in case further investigation reveals the individual was not legally able to vote.

Some elections officials are concerned that poll watchers will improperly use their ability to challenge voters frivolously, which could be seen as a voter intimidation tactic and also create problems for poll workers.

Online For a full list of communities where the DOJ plans to be monitoring polls and to read about the poll monitors' plans, go to bit.ly/3G0CPkZ

Reporting from Michael Balsamo of the Associated Press is included in this article.