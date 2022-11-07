The federal Department of Justice plans to monitor polls in 64 communities nationwide. One of them is Racine

RACINE — The federal Department of Justice said it plans to have monitors at polls in 64 communities nationwide. Two of them are in Wisconsin and one of them is Racine.
The DOJ announced Monday that it "plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states" on Election Day Tuesday.
The monitors are lawyers who work for the U.S. government. They are not law enforcement officers or federal agents. They will include include personnel from the DOJ's
Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, the DOJ said.
The action, which occurs regularly on Election Day, comes as civil rights groups and the federal government have raised alarm over potential
voter intimidation at some polling places and ballot boxes.
The other Wisconsin community where DOJ poll monitors are expected is in Milwaukee.
Both Milwaukee and Racine have been among the communities targeted by conspiracy theorists who believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump, and also have been targets of multiple election-related complaints —
at least one of which regarding Racine's Mobile Election Unit was substantiated by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, but most of which have been rejected by the courts and the WEC.
"Complaints related to disruption at a polling place should always be reported immediately to local election officials, including officials in the polling place," the DOJ said in a release Monday. "Complaints related to violence, threats of violence or intimidation at a polling place should be reported immediately to local police authorities by calling 911."
Civil rights complaints can also be filed at
civilrights.justice.gov or by calling 800-253-3931. Trained conservative poll watchers are expected to be in Racine and around the country in larger force than in prior years, looking for potential improprieties. During the 2020 presidential election, RacineCountyEye.com reported, a Republican poll watcher was ordered to leave Racine's Festival Hall after he was accused of repeatedly leaving the predetermined area for observers to stand.
Legal registered poll watchers are allowed to "challenge" any would-be elector before they cast their vote. If that happens, poll workers are legally required to question that would-be voter on if they are legally allowed to vote. If the voter affirms it is legal for them to vote but the poll watcher does not withdraw their complaint, then the voter is allowed to fill out a ballot but that ballot is stored and counted separately from other ballots in case further investigation reveals the individual was not legally able to vote.
Some elections officials are concerned that poll watchers will improperly use their ability to challenge voters frivolously, which could be seen as a voter intimidation tactic and also create problems for poll workers.
Online
For a full list of communities where the DOJ plans to be monitoring polls and to read about the poll monitors' plans, go to
bit.ly/3G0CPkZ Reporting from Micha el Balsamo of the Associated Press is included in this article.
In photos: Racine County's atypical April 7, 2020 election
Voting in Rochester
David Benavides, 56, of Rochester, walks up to get his ballot to vote on Tuesday. He said he thinks it’s fine the election happened as scheduled. “I thought it was very well handled. Everyone took distance precautions,” Benavides said.
STEPHANIE JONES
Voting in Rochester
Joan Schrank, 62, votes outside Rochester Village Hall on Tuesday. Voters were able to vote from their cars if they asked. “The farther away from people the better, “ Schrank said.
STEPHANIE JONES
Mount Pleasant voting
Mark Jansen, who was working at the polls, talks to a voter outside Mount Pleasant Village Hall on Tuesday.
Stephanie Jones
Mount Pleasant voting
Cars are lined up outside Mount Pleasant Village Hall on Tuesday morning for in-person voting.
STEPHANIE JONES,
Mount Pleasant voting
At Mount Pleasant Village Hall, there are three separate entrances for voters. They drive up to the door and then are only allowed in, one at a time. The poll workers are seated behind a plexiglass barrier.
Stephanie Jones
Town of Waterford voting
Jeffrey Kurlowski washes his hands before going to vote Tuesday in the Town of Waterford.
STEPHANIE JONES
Town of Waterford voting
Jacob Mundell, 23, a member of the Air National Guard, worked at the Town of Waterford poll on Tuesday. “It’s certainly interesting,” said Mundell, who lives in the Town of Norway. Town Clerk Tina Mayer said she asked for help from the National Guard because some poll workers couldn’t help because of age concerns. But Tuesday afternoon, she said, “Everything is going really good.” Voters were told to wash their hands when they entered and poll workers sat behind Plexiglas barriers.
STEPHANIE JONES
Town of Waterford voting
Voters line up in the Town of Waterford to case their vote on Tuesday.
STEPHANIE JONES
Town of Waterford voting
Liz Radlein, walks out of the Town of Waterford Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St., on Tuesday after voting. Radlein, 77, wore gloves and a mask to protect herself. “I was glad there weren’t too many people, I was scared of that.” While she was cautious, she said she was OK with the election continuing as scheduled.
STEPHANIE JONES
Drive-thru tent
A poll workers talks to a voter Tuesday morning at Knapp Elementary School during the Wisconsin Spring Election and Presidential Preference Vote.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Mayor at the polls
Racine Mayor Cory Mason talks on the phone while visiting Racine polling places Tuesday morning during the Wisconsin Spring Election and Presidential Preference Vote
Gregory Shaver, For the Journal Times
Checking the clipboard
Jacob Peterson of the Wisconsin Nation Guard directs a voter where to car their car Tuesday morning at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center during the Wisconsin Spring Election and Presidential Preference Vote.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Voting in her car
Rosalyn Robinson vote Tuesday morning in the the Wisconsin Spring Election and Presidential Preference Vote at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Line of cars
Ruby Ward, a City of Racine chief election official, talks with a voter waiting in a line of almost a dozen vehicles on April 7 at Knapp Elementary School.
Gregory Shaver, For the Journal Times
Ask me about elections
Poll workers wait for voters on Tuesday morning at Knapp Elementary School in Racine during the spring election on Tuesday.
Gregory Shaver, For the Journal Times
Filling out a ballot at Festival
A man votes Tuesday morning, April 7, 2020, at Festival Hall during the Wisconsin Spring Election and Presidential Preference Vote.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Drive-thru voting
With Lake Michigan in the background, poll workers talk to voters Tuesday morning, April 7, 2020, while they cast the votes by car at Festival Hall during the Wisconsin Spring Election and Presidential Preference Vote
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Dropping in their ballot
A poll worker collects a voter's ballot on April 7 at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center on Racine's south side during the Wisconsin spring election and presidential primary.
GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE JOURNAL TIMES
Pulling in
A car pulls into Dr. John Bryant Community Center Tuesday morning to vote by car during the Wisconsin Spring Election and Presidential Preference Vote.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Checking in
Poll workers check the identification of a voter Tuesday morning at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center during the Wisconsin Spring Election and Presidential Preference Vote.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Geared up for voting
Poll workers, covered in personal protective equipment, wait for voters Tuesday morning in the Village of North Bay.
Gregory Shaver, for the Journal Times
Guard at the polls
Sgt. First Class Dan Beltran of the Wisconsin National Guard, right, helps check a voter, Floyd Rygiewicz, in at the Caledonia Public Works building Tuesday morning. Working next to Beltran is Rygiewicz's wife, Sandy.
ADAM ROGAN,
Waiting for voters
Sgt. First Class Dan Beltran of the Wisconsin National Guard, right, and Sandy Rygiewicz wait for voters Tuesday morning at the Caledonia Public Works building.
ADAM ROGAN,
Waiting for cars
Jovana Rodriguez, left, and Jasmine Cottrill were both first-time poll workers Tuesday morning. They were stationed at the Tyler Domer Community Center, one of Racine's 14 polling locations, all of which offered walk-up and drive-thru voting.
ADAM ROGAN,
Staying safe
Floyd Rygiewicz, wearing a mask, checks in to vote at the Caledonia Public Works building Tuesday morning. Checking him in on the opposite side of a transparent protective pane are Sgt. First Class Dan Beltran of the Wisconsin National Guard, left, in civilian clothes and poll worker Sandy Rygiewicz, Floyd's wife. Rygiewicz was also wearing a mask. Beltran was not.
ADAM ROGAN,
Fries with that?
Jovana Rodriguez, a first-time poll worker, checks in a voter at Racine's Tyler Domer Community Center, one of 14 polling locations in the City of Racine offering drive-thru voting.
ADAM ROGAN,
Drive-thru voting
Jovana Rodriguez, left, and Jasmine Cottrill were both first-time poll workers Tuesday morning. They were stationed at the Tyler Domer Community Center, one of Racine's 14 polling locations, all of which offered walk-up and drive-thru voting.
ADAM ROGAN,
Checking voters in, in Racine
Jasmine Cottrill, right, and Jovana Rodriguez were both first-time poll workers Tuesday morning. They were stationed at the Tyler Domer Community Center, one of Racine's 14 polling locations, all of which offered walk-up and drive-thru voting.
ADAM ROGAN,
Jon Truckey
Jon Truckey, a 31-year-old City of Racine resident and Wisconsin National Guard member, was one of 2,400 National Guard members working polls across Wisconsin on Tuesday. He was stationed at the Tyler Domer Community Center, one of Racine's 14 polling locations, all of which offered walk-up and drive-thru voting.
ADAM ROGAN,
Rep. Robin Vos in Burlington
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, talks to a member of the media on Tuesday in Burlington, where he was working as a poll worker. “You are incredibly safe to go out," he told viewers in a video that was shared widely on social media throughout the day.
STEPHANIE JONES,
Dogs can't vote
A man waits for someone else with his dog after voting Tuesday at the Tyler Domer Community Center, one of Racine's 14 polling locations, all of which offered walk-up and drive-thru voting.
ADAM ROGAN,
Guard at the polls
Sgt. First Class Dan Beltran of the Wisconsin National Guard works at the polling place located inside the Caledonia Public Works building Tuesday morning.
ADAM ROGAN,
More curbside voting in Burlington
All city voters were directed to go the Department of Public Works, 2200 S. Pine St., for drive-thru voting for the April 7 election.
Drivers entered the Wastewater Treatment Plant at 2100 S. Pine St., where a poll worker wearing personal protective equipment approached the vehicle to give instructions. Drivers merged into lanes according to their wards and moved through the line as instructed to their polling location.
STEPHANIE JONES
Curbside voting in Burlington
All city voters will need to go to the Department of Public Works, 2200 S. Pine St., for drive-thru voting for the April 7 election. Drivers will enter the Wastewater Treatment Plant at 2100 S. Pine St., where a poll worker wearing personal protective equipment will approach the vehicle. Drivers will merge into lanes according to their wards and move through the line as instructed to their polling location.
Alyssa Mauk
Drive-up voting in Burlington
All voters in the City of Burlington were directed to go the Department of Public Works, 2200 S. Pine St., for drive-thru voting for Tuesday's election. Drivers entered the Wastewater Treatment Plant, 2100 S. Pine St., where a poll worker wearing personal protective equipment approached the vehicle to give instructions. Drivers merged into lanes according to their wards and moved through the line as instructed to their polling location.
STEPHANIE JONES
Poll workers suit up
Bryan Tello, a safety officer with the Burlington Fire Department, helps Jane Greening, a poll worker, get dressed in protective gear on Tuesday, April 7. All poll workers in The City of Burlington were required to wear full protective gear.
STEPHANIE JONES
Finished ballot
Linda Lupi feeds her ballot into a ballot box while covering her cough with a scarf Tuesday morning on Election Day at Caledonia Village Hall.
ADAM ROGAN,
Absentee dropoff
Absentee ballots could be dropped off until 8 p.m. Tuesday through the mail slot, pictured here, in Caledonia's Village Hall.
ADAM ROGAN,
A question
Jeri Tomaschefsky, left, asks a poll worker a question at Caledonia Village Hall.
ADAM ROGAN,
Semi-typical polling place
Voting in Caledonia Village Hall on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, looked pretty normal compared to a typical Election Day, although many voters came wearing masks or gloves because of COVID-19 concerns.
ADAM ROGAN,
Town of Waterford voting
Voters line up in the Town of Waterford to case their vote on Tuesday.
STEPHANIE JONES
Mount Pleasant voting
Kathi Sorenson, right, waits for her turn to vote at Mount Pleasant Village Hall on Tuesday morning. Doug Thalacker, a poll worker, was there ensuring only one person was voting at a time.
Stephanie Jones
Voting in Rochester
Sharon Jardas, a poll worker in Rochester, enters an absentee ballot on Tuesday to get it counted.
STEPHANIE JONES
