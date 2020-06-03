The Farm to see new life as Burgers, Custard & More

RACINE — Building on the popular success of Dogs & Cream, 2721 Douglas Ave. on the city’s north side, owners Eric and Maggie Robinson and Perla Cabrera are now setting their sights on Racine’s south side with plans to open a second restaurant, Burgers, Custard & More, at 3810 Durand Ave.
Burgers, Custard & More will fill the vacancy at The Farm, a longtime Racine family restaurant that closed Feb. 2. Opened in 1967 by Eugene Spolar as a franchise of the long-defunct Red Barn fast food chain, the restaurant operated as The Farm under the ownership of Dave Ellingham from 1991-2020 with the legacy Red Barn menu.
With renovations and updating underway, the barn-styled restaurant is beginning to see new life, with Burgers, Custard & More co-owner Eric Robinson telling The Journal Times on Tuesday that an opening is targeted for the second week in July.
Decades of experience brought to business
While Dogs & Cream has only been around for two years, the family ownership group — Eric Robinson and wife Maggie of Mount Pleasant, and sister-in-law Perla Cabrera of Racine — brings decades of combined restaurant management experience to the entrepreneurial table, Eric with Burger King, Maggie with Noodles and Company, and Perla with Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen and Georgie Porgies.
Noting restaurants are complex businesses with “a lot of moving parts,” Eric Robinson said a strength of the family’s ownership-management team is its wide-ranging experience in paying attention to the myriad of aspects critical to operating a successful restaurant.
“I’m glad to have had that exposure,” Robinson said. “A lot of small, individual stores get it, and a lot of them don’t.
An Illinois native, Robinson has logged 29 years and counting with Burger King, starting as a “crew member” his senior year in high school in 1990 and working his way up the corporate ladder in a variety of training, management and operations roles, currently working as a field training manager serving multiple Burger King markets.
Opened in mid-July 2018, Dogs & Cream, serves up a variety of “comfort food” items —craft-style hot dogs, hamburgers, a wide variety of sides, smoothies, blended mixed lemonades, shakes, malts and sundaes, as well as take-home pints and quarts.
Given the competitiveness of the restaurant business, where failure is often the norm — 60% typically failing within in the first year — Robinson said the key to success and standing out in the crowded dining marketplace is differentiation in the basic foundational building blocks of providing friendly, attentive service with a personal touch.
“Customer service is paramount…,” Robinson noted. “One of the things that any of the customers at Dogs & Cream will let you know is there’s a definite distinction … We’ve got them all — Burger King, McDonald’s, Subway, Arby’s, KFC, Pizza Hut — within a mile left or right of us. But there’s a distinction with us and it’s service.”
And unlike many quick service restaurants, where warming holding units are the norm, Robinson eschews them at both Dogs & Cream and the soon-to-open Burgers, Custard & More, trading a couple minutes of customer waiting time to deliver hot “all-fresh” food to customers.
“Always at Dogs & Cream everything is fresh,” Robinson said. “There is no such thing as a holding unit. When they order it, we make it. We’ve been able to find a way to get the service out in a reasonable amount of time and do it fresh. And we blend a little bit of a full service touch.
We talk to our guests while they wait, make them feel comfortable … We bring the food out to them and we table-touch – make sure that everything is okay, find out if they want any refills. Dogs & Cream is kind of a different thing. It’s not an Olive Garden full service restaurant but at the same time it’s not your typical Popeye’s Chicken, Wendy’s or McDonald’s-type deal either. We blend in the middle.”
New location to have own unique niche
Rather than create a Dogs & Cream II carbon copy of the Douglas Ave. restaurant, Robinson said Burgers, Cream & More will have its own distinctive “new restaurant, new ideas” comfort food niche in Racine’s dining scene.
“Burgers, sides and ice cream will be the main theme,” he said. “We’ll be doing some fun things with burgers — a few of them similar to Dogs & Cream, but a bunch of different craft-style burgers … We’ll also be making our own custard. We’ll be making a bunch of different flavors there, kind of like Kopp’s in Milwaukee.”
With the opening of Burgers, Custard & More on the horizon, Robinson is already looking three to five years down the road as part of the family’s business plan.
“When we got into Dogs & Cream … with one location you’ve pretty much only bought yourself a job,” he noted. “It doesn’t really get into the good stuff until you’ve got four, five and six locations. The plan was always to start Dogs & Cream, get it up and going to where it’s healthy and strong … and then look for a second site. And when we’ve got that one open and running strong, look for a third site. And depending on the strength of the team, eventually growing from there and looking for additional sites. That was always the plan.”
