The Farm to see new life as Burgers, Custard & More

New location to have own unique niche

Rather than create a Dogs & Cream II carbon copy of the Douglas Ave. restaurant, Robinson said Burgers, Cream & More will have its own distinctive “new restaurant, new ideas” comfort food niche in Racine’s dining scene.

“Burgers, sides and ice cream will be the main theme,” he said. “We’ll be doing some fun things with burgers — a few of them similar to Dogs & Cream, but a bunch of different craft-style burgers … We’ll also be making our own custard. We’ll be making a bunch of different flavors there, kind of like Kopp’s in Milwaukee.”

With the opening of Burgers, Custard & More on the horizon, Robinson is already looking three to five years down the road as part of the family’s business plan.