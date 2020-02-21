The Farm at Dover wedding barn operator rejects liquor license

DOVER — At the state level, discussion continues about the possibility of requiring wedding barns to get liquor licenses. For now, the Farm at Dover wedding barn has put off getting licensed after the asking price was too steep.

There was talk last year about the Farm at Dover wedding barn getting a liquor license, if its operators were to agree upon a price with the Town of Norway.

However, that didn’t happen.

Norway’s Town Board approved the sale of one of its spare Class B liquor licenses to Dover, which didn’t have any liquor licenses left to give. And the Dover Town Board voted to purchase a liquor license from Norway in April 2019 to sell to The Farm at Dover, 26060 Washington Ave. (Highway 20).

However, the asking price of $25,000 for the license was more than double a license’s standard cost of $10,000, and Tom Hamilton, the barn’s owner, sent a counteroffer of $18,000 that Norway’s Town Board voted against.