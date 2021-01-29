'The fact is, there's not enough' | Local pharmacies start receiving vaccine doses, but not as many as they want

“Everyone’s very eager to get the vaccine; they drop what they’re doing to come over,” Berce said.

Haapanen said Lakeview “calculates everything closely” to make sure vaccine allocations are as accurate as they can be.

“Our goal is to not waste any vaccine,” Haapanen said.

Patience is needed

Pharmacists usually make their requests for the vaccine on Tuesday, and don’t get confirmation from the state about how many they’ll receive the following week until Friday or Saturday, Berce said.

Phamacists at both Good Value and Lakeview said they’re getting many calls asking for the vaccine. They said they have put as much information as they can on their websites, and to check those first before calling.

“If you’re not eligible yet, be patient and wait,” Berce said. “If you are eligible, there is vaccine available — it’s just a matter of being patient as well and finding the provider that can do it for you.”

Lakeview Pharmacy was previously accepting “COVID-19 Vaccination Consent Forms” on its website, but that was put on pause this week.

Where to get vaccinated