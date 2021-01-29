'The fact is, there's not enough' | Local pharmacies start receiving vaccine doses, but not as many as they want

RACINE — Two pharmacies in Racine County did not receive all of the COVID-19 vaccines they requested from the state Department of Health Services, resulting in demand continuing to outweigh supply.
Lakeview Pharmacy in Downtown Racine and Good Value Pharmacy, with one location in Racine and three in Kenosha County, are two area pharmacies in the middle of rolling out vaccines.
‘Shortages make appointments hard
Megan Haapanen, manager at Lakeview Pharmacy, 516 Monument Square, Racine, said Lakeview got its first delivery of the Pfizer vaccine this week. But, she said, the pharmacy requested 63 doses and only received 45.
This shortage in vaccines received has made it difficult for Lakeview to schedule appointments to get patients vaccinated, Haapanen said.
“The fact is, there’s not enough,” Haapanen said. “It’s a complicated process because we can’t schedule appointments until we know how many we have.”
Lakeview is currently focusing its vaccination efforts on private health care workers not affiliated with larger medical systems, which were among the first to get access to vaccines.
The county’s two health departments, the City of Racine Public Health Department and the Central Racine County Health Department, reported Wednesday they did not receive all of the vaccines they requested this past week either.
CRCHD received three-fifths of its expected allotments and the city's Public Health Department received about 73%, Mark Schaaf, the county's communications director, said that CRCHD received about three-fifths of its expected allotment this week. The city's Public Health Department received about 73% of its requested vaccines.
DHS reported allocating about 846,000 vaccines as of Tuesday, with only 432,000 of them being administered, according to data on DHS’s website.
Good Value Pharmacy, which is in the process of vaccinating locals age 65 and older, has faced the same shortage.
Alex Berce, CEO of Good Value and manager at the Larsen-Mayer location at 3825 39th Ave., Kenosha, said the amount of vaccines they request each week depends on their capacity to distribute vaccinations at each location.
He said the pharmacies that requested lower amounts, like 50 or 100 doses, had their full requests filled.
However, the Racine location, which requested 200 doses, only received 110. The Larsen-Mayer location requested 375, but got 275.
“The higher requests are not getting fully fulfilled, and we were fully expecting that,” Berce said. “It’s just going to take a while to get to everyone.”
Using every dose
In each bottle of Pfizer vaccine, which Lakeview and Good Value have administered, there are six doses — one more than was originally expected.
Both pharmacies know the importance of using up each dose in each vial. When each vial is taken out of refrigeration, there’s a limited amount of time before they can no longer be administered.
Last week, Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said that vaccinators should do whatever they can to not let doses go to waste. That’s why some vaccinators have waitlists of people who otherwise might not be eligible to receive vaccines who can come in and be vaccinated immediately.
Both pharmacies said they’re following that procedure. Whenever someone doesn’t show up for their vaccine appointment, another person on the waiting list who is eligible is called.
“Everyone’s very eager to get the vaccine; they drop what they’re doing to come over,” Berce said.
Haapanen said Lakeview “calculates everything closely” to make sure vaccine allocations are as accurate as they can be.
“Our goal is to not waste any vaccine,” Haapanen said.
Patience is needed
Pharmacists usually make their requests for the vaccine on Tuesday, and don’t get confirmation from the state about how many they’ll receive the following week until Friday or Saturday, Berce said.
Phamacists at both Good Value and Lakeview said they’re getting many calls asking for the vaccine. They said they have put as much information as they can on their websites, and to check those first before calling.
“If you’re not eligible yet, be patient and wait,” Berce said. “If you are eligible, there is vaccine available — it’s just a matter of being patient as well and finding the provider that can do it for you.”
Lakeview Pharmacy was previously accepting “COVID-19 Vaccination Consent Forms” on its website, but that was put on pause this week.
Where to get vaccinated
Berce said to keep options open when it comes to tracking down a vaccine.
“There’s a lot of other vaccinators in the area. There’s resources from health departments that have links and providers that are able to do it, so it might just require searching around,” Berce said.
More information about how to go to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in Racine County, gathered by CRCHD, can be found at crchd.com/covid-19-vaccine.