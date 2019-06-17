RACINE — June will be a month full of “lasts” at the Racine Family YMCA’s Lakefront Branch.
The Y’s Downtown location, 725 Lake Ave., opened in 1960 and will close its doors on June 30. But CEO Jeff Collen said the Y continues to be committed to the Downtown area.
“We haven’t abandoned Downtown at all,” he said. “All the parts of what we’ve been doing — other than the pool — are here, they’re still here and thriving.”
The Y in the process of selling its building to developers who plan to tear it down and to construct a modern YMCA in its place as part of a multiuse development. Collen is unsure when the sale will be closed.
In the meantime, the Y’s swimming programs at the Lakefront Branch will moved to its Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant and the rest of its exercise programming will move to a rented property at 141 Main St., that the Y will call the Riverside Branch. That location will open July 1.
“We’re very, very committed to Downtown and having a presence, that’s why we’ve leased space,” Collen said. “We need to have a presence because we need to make a difference for people Downtown.”
The Lakefront branch had its first “last” this week with the final swim lessons in the pools there.
One of the instructors during the final classes on Thursday evening was Aquatics Director Kati Rognsvoog, 32, who learned to swim at the Lakefront Branch and has worked there since she was 16.
Rognsvoog has also signed up to work the final life guard shift at the pool on June 30.
Both Collen and Rognsvoog’s assistant, Heather Coleman, have worked at the branch for 12 years.
“It’s difficult for me, because it’s a great building, and a lot of good stuff has happened here,” Collen said. “The building has worked hard for 60 years and now it’s retiring.”
Collen believes the move will be even more challenging for members who’ve been coming to the Lakefront Branch for decades.
“It’s very, very difficult for them,” he said.
Coleman said many members tell her coming to the YMCA is like returning home.
Some of the YMCA’s regulars sit at tables by the pool drinking coffee and chatting every morning. Collen said they’re a diverse group who would have never become friends if not for the Y.
He hopes they follow the YMCA to its new Downtown location and do the same thing there.
A series of ‘lasts’
Collen said the YMCA will be marking whole series of “lasts” at the Lakefront Branch this month, like the last person to shoot a basket, the last to use a particular piece of workout equipment and the last to swim laps.
“We’ll make it fun, but it’s sad,” Collen said.
Even though the transition might be hard for some, he believes it will make for a bright future.
“It will lead to much better opportunities for people in the community,” Collen said. “And really that’s what it’s all about.”
The Y will not be laying off any staff due to the transition, Collen said. Rognsvoog and Coleman will have their work cut out for them, with programming and operations to manage at the Y’s Sealed Air branch as well as managing operations and lifeguard duties at the SC Johnson Aquatic Center, Racine County Club and the Wind Meadows pool.
The Y has no timetable for when the new building will be constructed, where it plans to lease space from the new owners.
“We have no clue at this point,” Collen said. “The developer that we’re working with is working on other projects, and as those other projects get going then at some point it will be our turn.”
But he said in the meantime the Y will continue to fundraise and to work to serve even more of the community’s needs.
