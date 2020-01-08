The 2020 election season is underway! Here are some interesting races to look out for

RACINE COUNTY — The 2020 election season is officially underway as candidates for County Board, city alderman and village board across the county have filed their paperwork to be on the ballot this spring.
There are many interesting races that voters should keep in mind both for the February 18 primary race and the April 7 spring election.
The deadline to have all the necessary paperwork submitted was Tuesday by 5 p.m.
One of the most surprising revelations from the election filing deadline was longtime Racine City Alderman Q.A. Shakoor II, who represented District 8 for 16 years, will not be on the ballot.
In a statement to The Journal Times, Shakoor said:
“It has been an honor to serve the people of the 8th Aldermanic District for the past 16 years. I cannot thank my constituents enough for the love and support they have shown me. However, at this time my wonderful siblings and I are taking care of a very high priority family situation and family comes first. For this reason, I am not seeking re-election as Alderman, but who knows what the future might bring.”
Shakoor, who also sits on the County Board, did submit all of his necessary paperwork to run for County Board District 6. He is running unopposed for that seat.
County Board
The February primary could impact two seats on the Racine County Board.
County Board Vice Chairman David Cooke, who represents District 5, is facing two challengers. Besides Cooke, voters will also have a choice of Racine resident Jody Spencer and Mount Pleasant resident Phil DeHahn.
Burlington incumbent Thomas Pringle, who represents District 20, will be facing Burlington residents Doug Webb, who is also on the Rochester Village Board, and former-Burlington City Alderman Joel Jacobsen.
The Racine County Board will be getting some new faces as supervisors Kay Buske and Janet Bernberg have filed paperwork for non-candidacy.
Voters for Buske’s seat, District 14, will have a choice between Mount Pleasant resident Kim Mahoney and Sturtevant resident Jason Eckman, who is a member of the Sturtevant Village Board.
Mahoney has been very critical of the land acquisition for the Foxconn project and lives within Foxconn Area 1 and has refused to sell her property to the village for their asking price.
Racine resident Emily Lawrence is the lone candidate who has filed for Bernberg’s District 10 seat.
District 9 has been open after it was vacated by Eric Hillery when he got a new job and voters will have a choice between Racine residents Eric Hopkins and Colin McKenna, whose wife, Julie McKenna, serves on the Racine School Board.
In District 3, veteran incumbent Monte Osterman is set to face off against former Racine Alderman Steve Smetana.
In District 19, incumbent Thomas Hincz is facing off against Waterford resident Scott Burns who has been very vocal at the village level on numerous issues.
Several County Board candidates – Osterman, Smetana, Lawrence, Mahoney, and Adams – still need to submit their statements of economic interest which, according to Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen, must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Jan. 10 in order for the candidate to qualify for the ballot.
City of Racine races
In the City of Racine there will be one primary race.
Five candidates have filed to run for the 4th District: Robert Case, William Hinca, Will Leverson, Dennis Montey and Edwin Santiago.
Former 4th District Alderman Tracey Larrin resigned in November, stating that due to a new job and health issues she could no longer fulfill her obligations as an alderman.
Two newcomers, Mac Platt and Marcus West, will be on the ballot for the 8th District which was represented by Shakoor.
Two incumbent alderman are facing challengers this spring.
Samuel Peete who sits on the Planning, Heritage and Design Committee and the Board of Zoning and Appeals has filed to run against Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District.
And Stacy Sheppard, who sits on the Board of Park, Recreation and Cultural Services has filed to run against Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th.
Alderman Sandy Weidner, who has served as the 6th District alderman for 20 years, decided not to run this year. Jeffrey Peterson, who ran against Weidner in 2016, is the only candidate who has filed in the 6th District.
Aldermen Mollie Jones of the 2nd District and Jason Meekma of the 14th will are running unopposed. Incumbent Municipal Judge Robert Weber is running unopposed to finish out the current judicial term, which ends April 30, 2022.
Village and School Board races
For Mount Pleasant, there will be one new face on the Village Board after longtime trustee Gary Feest announced he was not running for re-election.
For Feest’s seat No. 4, voters will have a choice of Willie Riley or Denise Anastacio.
Trustees Bud Eastman and Anna Marie Clausen have no opposition to their seats.
In Caledonia, former village president Ron Coutts is looking to return to local government. He’s challenging incumbent Fran Martin, the only woman on the Village Board, for trustee seat No. 4.
Incumbent Dale Stillman is being challenged for trustee seat No. 2 by Marc Silverman, who is the village resident that organized the protest petition opposing the Culver’s/gas station planned for the highway 31/38 intersection.
The Yorkville School Board, which has had some recent issues with its administrator that lead to very contentious School Board meetings, will have two open seats.
Incumbent Jeff Gruhn is running along with Scott Nelson, Lori Christiansen, Amy Malate and Dave Callewaert.
The candidates that received the four most votes in the primary will move on to the spring election.
The only contested race for Racine Unified School Board is District 2. Incumbent Dennis Wiser will face Scott Coey. Mike Frontier, in District 3, and School Board President Brian O’Connell in District 7 are both running uncontested.