The 2020 election season is underway! Here are some interesting races to look out for

RACINE COUNTY — The 2020 election season is officially underway as candidates for County Board, city alderman and village board across the county have filed their paperwork to be on the ballot this spring.

There are many interesting races that voters should keep in mind both for the February 18 primary race and the April 7 spring election.

The deadline to have all the necessary paperwork submitted was Tuesday by 5 p.m.

One of the most surprising revelations from the election filing deadline was longtime Racine City Alderman Q.A. Shakoor II, who represented District 8 for 16 years, will not be on the ballot.

In a statement to The Journal Times, Shakoor said:

“It has been an honor to serve the people of the 8th Aldermanic District for the past 16 years. I cannot thank my constituents enough for the love and support they have shown me. However, at this time my wonderful siblings and I are taking care of a very high priority family situation and family comes first. For this reason, I am not seeking re-election as Alderman, but who knows what the future might bring.”

Shakoor, who also sits on the County Board, did submit all of his necessary paperwork to run for County Board District 6. He is running unopposed for that seat.