RACINE — Many kids feel like they need to carry guns, William Howell knows. He did too.

“I carried guns many times in my childhood,” Howell said. “We were just middle school kids.”

Howell explained that although he went to Gilmore Middle School (now known as Gilmore Fine Arts) in Racine, he and his friends weren’t from Gilmore’s side of town, and that fact alone made them feel like potential targets.

“You were labeled as whatever gang or street that was prominent in your area whether you knew them or not,” Howell stated.

One day, while skipping school, a friend showed off a gun. When he pulled it out, he accidentally fired it, sending a bullet right past Howell’s ear.

Howell left Racine in 1998 when he was 17 years old and still lives in Milwaukee.

He wanted to distance himself from the life that he had back home, a life that constantly intersected with violence.

But he’s getting back to his roots. His family lives here. His uncle, Art, whose career with the Racine Police Department spanned for almost four decades, was the Racine Police Chief from 2012 until his retirement in 2021.

In the last couple years, however, it wasn’t family that pulled Howell back. It was violence. It was young men in similar situations to the ones he experienced, but weren’t so lucky to get out alive.

In two separate acts of armed brutality within months of each other, standout Horlick High School basketball stars Marcus D’Antonio “Earl” Caldwell Jr., 20, and Dontrell “Trell” M. Bush, 17, were shot and killed in Racine.

Howell is now making a documentary about them, their surviving family members and the gun violence that surrounded the young men’s shortened lives, and the violence that continues in the city.

Two lives Marcus Caldwell was killed on the night of Oct. 17, 2020, allegedly while running away and being shot in the back by Khalil Buckley who was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in November; Buckley will likely die in prison. Dontrell Bush was at a party on Clairmont Street and was unarmed when Joshua Daniel, then 18 years old, allegedly walked in and shot the 17-year-old. According to police, “Daniel stated that he is from West Chicago and that what he did was just normal behavior there." A jury trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 10.

“A Cage That Echoes” will begin streaming for free Oct. 17 on Tubi (tubitv.com), a free online streaming service.

“This documentary is meant to put a spotlight on the City of Racine. To hold us accountable for us and our children,” Howell said. “Politicians can no longer just show up here with promises but no policies; acting as if they can’t hear the pain of the ghetto echo through their upper-class neighborhood.

“Every kid can’t be like Marcus or Dontrell. Every kid can’t shoot a ball, but they can shoot a gun,” Howell continued. “Every kid doesn’t get the love that they all deserve and when a jealous heart collides with a brave one, death is often the outcome.”

Many of those who commit gun violence have been survivors of it. “From my personal experience or from the people around me and what I saw, I saw that ‘hurt people hurt people,’” said Nakeyda Haymer, a Racine County employee who works within the youth correctional system supporting those leaving juvenile incarceration as they reintegrate into free society.

“Hurt people hurt people” is a common phrase among social workers and those in related fields. Put another way, it means “People who have been hurt are more likely to hurt others.”

Haymer lost her brother to gun violence, and she resisted the urge to respond in kind — and now works to help others do the same. With the nonprofit Voices of Black Mothers United, she often responds to the scenes of shootings in Racine to connect with the families of those affected and provide support and resources that can prevent future tragedies; she is a frontrunner to be hired as the county’s first Violent Crime Reduction Coordinator.

“When you lose someone, particularly in a violent manner, it hurts,” Haymer said. “And then I’ve seen a lot of times that males feel the need to do something. (They say things like) ‘They took my brother. They took my friend. I can’t let them get away with that.’

“That anger. That sadness. All of those negative emotions that come with losing somebody violently … In the mind of somebody that’s grieving and angry and upset, that’s one of the first things they go to.”

Documentary When asked via text message to expound on the choice of title for “A Cage That Echoes,” William Howell wrote the following response to a reporter: “It simply means that we all share the same pain and when one person is hurting we all hurt, it’s like an echo — the cage represents the place that most of people feel trapped inside of.” “A Cage That Echoes” is to begin streaming for free on Tubi Oct. 17. Tubi is a free, advertising-supported streaming service owned by Fox Corporation with more than 30 million monthly users.

Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.