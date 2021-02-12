The doctor will see you now, from home: Local nonprofit medical clinic can now see low-income patients virtually

As the COVID-19 pandemic was unfolding last year, the association landed $248,000 in funding from a foundation associated with the Medical College of Wisconsin. The association then put out a call to its members about bringing free clinics into the age of telehealth, also known as telemedicine.

The Racine clinic and more than 30 others jumped at the opportunity.

Help from Ohio

Dennis Skrajewski, executive director of the association, said he was able to negotiate a favorable deal with Updox, an Ohio-based vendor of telehealth services.

The association bought subscriptions to Updox for all of its member clinics, and also supplied the necessary hardware and training.

“We had the technology, the infrastructure and all of that, that we were able to roll out to the clinics,” Skrajewski said.

Updox allows a doctor or nurse to meet with patients over the internet and, using computer cameras, to examine a patient and diagnose their problem without even being in the same room. The system gets a little trickier for dentists, although the technology is moving in that direction, too.