The doctor will see you now, from home: Local nonprofit medical clinic can now see low-income patients virtually

RACINE — As a nonprofit operating on a tight budget, Health Care Network Inc. could only dream about such technological advances as offering remote patient care via the internet.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
The Racine clinic for low-income residents is implementing a new telehealth system — funded by an outside grant — that allows doctors to examine patients from their homes, using online technology.
It is the perfect answer to the COVID-19 era of social distancing, to avoid spreading the virus as vaccines slowly become available. And it is an advancement that could continue serving the Health Care Network long after the pandemic is over.
“It really has allowed us to morph with whatever the new day brings,” Executive Director Alison Sergio said. “It has opened up the doors.”
Located at 500 Wisconsin Ave. in Downtown Racine, the Health Care Network is a private, nonprofit clinic for people who are low-income or who have no health insurance. Doctors and other medical professionals donate their services so the network can provide family care, dental care and mental health care for patients of all ages.
The clinic was founded in 1987 and currently serves about 2,500 people from throughout Racine County, including through a satellite facility in Waterford.
Mental health needs grow
Among the challenges that Sergio and her staff have faced from COVID-19 have been restricted public access to the facilities, a surge in demand for mental health services and a potential drop in donations because of canceled fundraising events.
The opportunity to introduce telehealth services has become an unexpected silver lining. At a time of crisis and uncertainty because of the pandemic, Health Care Network finds itself equipped with state-of-the-art technology previously accessible only to larger, wealthier health care providers.
Using laptop computers and new software, the Racine clinic’s doctors and nurses now can examine and diagnose patients from a distance — even if both doctor and patient are at home.
Getting ‘with the times’
Greg Mueller, vice chairman of the Health Care Network board, said the ability to treat patients remotely via the internet has “stepped us up” to the same level as other providers.
“We’re up there with the times now,” Mueller said. “I like that.”
The grant for telehealth technology came from the Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, a private advocacy group representing an estimated 95 free health care clinics throughout the state.
As the COVID-19 pandemic was unfolding last year, the association landed $248,000 in funding from a foundation associated with the Medical College of Wisconsin. The association then put out a call to its members about bringing free clinics into the age of telehealth, also known as telemedicine.
The Racine clinic and more than 30 others jumped at the opportunity.
Help from Ohio
Dennis Skrajewski, executive director of the association, said he was able to negotiate a favorable deal with Updox, an Ohio-based vendor of telehealth services.
The association bought subscriptions to Updox for all of its member clinics, and also supplied the necessary hardware and training.
“We had the technology, the infrastructure and all of that, that we were able to roll out to the clinics,” Skrajewski said.
Updox allows a doctor or nurse to meet with patients over the internet and, using computer cameras, to examine a patient and diagnose their problem without even being in the same room. The system gets a little trickier for dentists, although the technology is moving in that direction, too.
At a time when COVID-19 is both creating a need for more health care and making it more difficult to treat patients, the arrival of telehealth is empowering free clinics to overcome.
“The technology and the capability — it’s a godsend,” Skrajewski said.
Not only online
Health Care Network, which operates on a budget of about $750,000 a year, continues to see patients in person, too. But appointments are scheduled to minimize the number of people in the building at one time.
The telehealth system is slowly being introduced and embraced for more appointments, a process that Sergio said will continue after the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.
“We’re still getting people used to it,” Sergio said. “But the people who are used to it love it.”