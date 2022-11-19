 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Depot Tavern to host Small Business Saturday Food Drive Nov. 26

HOLIDAY TRAIN

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives on the evening of Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Caledonia. The train raises money and collects donations for food banks across North America, including the Racine County Food Bank. This was the first year the train stopped The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G. The party at The Depot and Parker Power Equipment included music, food and drinks, and appearances from the Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausages, Bernie Brewer, Santa Claus, choirs from Racine Unified schools and the Racine County Fair Little Queens.

 Photo by Gregory Shaver

CALEDONIA — The Depot Tavern will host a Small Business Saturday Food Drive, a pre-holiday train food drive collecting nonperishable food items and monetary donations to support the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train event.

The food drive event is to be held Saturday, Nov. 26, from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 27, noon-6 p.m. at The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G (5½ Mile Road).

Sue Gracyalny headshot

Gracyalny

But, Depot owner Sue Gracyalny said she will still accept donations until Nov. 30; donors are to drop off their contributions curbside or in-person in advance of the holiday train, which arrives Dec. 8, with stops scheduled near the Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., in Sturtevant and at The Depot.

The CP (Canadian Pacific) Holiday Train travels coast to coast collecting monetary and food donations that it distributes to each stop’s local food banks. Since the Holiday Train’s inception in 1999, it has raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.

Reporter

Rachel Kubik covers Racine County government for The Journal Times as well as eastern municipalities such as Caledonia and Wind Point. She is the senior reporter and a frequent page editor. Follow her on Twitter @Rachel_Kubik.

