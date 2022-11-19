The Depot Tavern to host Small Business Saturday Food Drive Nov. 26

CALEDONIA — The Depot Tavern will host a Small Business Saturday Food Drive, a pre-holiday train food drive collecting nonperishable food items and monetary donations to support the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train event.

The food drive event is to be held Saturday, Nov. 26, from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 27, noon-6 p.m. at The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G (5½ Mile Road).

But, Depot owner Sue Gracyalny said she will still accept donations until Nov. 30; donors are to drop off their contributions curbside or in-person in advance of the holiday train, which arrives Dec. 8, with stops scheduled near the Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., in Sturtevant and at The Depot.

The CP (Canadian Pacific) Holiday Train travels coast to coast collecting monetary and food donations that it distributes to each stop’s local food banks. Since the Holiday Train’s inception in 1999, it has raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.