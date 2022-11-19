The Depot Tavern to host Small Business Saturday Food Drive Nov. 26

CALEDONIA — The Depot Tavern will host a
Small Business Saturday Food Drive, a pre-holiday train food drive collecting nonperishable food items and monetary donations to support the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train event.
The food drive event is to be held Saturday, Nov. 26, from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 27, noon-6 p.m. at The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G (5½ Mile Road).
But, Depot owner Sue Gracyalny said she will still accept donations until Nov. 30; donors are to drop off their contributions curbside or in-person in advance of the holiday train, which arrives Dec. 8, with stops scheduled near the Hiawatha Bar & Grill, 9809 Durand Ave., in Sturtevant and at The Depot.
The
CP (Canadian Pacific) Holiday Train travels coast to coast collecting monetary and food donations that it distributes to each stop’s local food banks. Since the Holiday Train’s inception in 1999, it has raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.
Photos: Fleeing Rohingya face hunger, little hope in Bangladesh camp
Bangladesh
In this Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 photo, 25-year-old Rohingya Muslim woman Zahida Begum cradles her few-hours-old son who she gave birth to alone in the toilet outside the room, at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh. Begum had crossed into Bangladesh on Sept. 1, with her two young sons, husband and mother, fleeing shootings and arson attacks by Myanmar army soldiers and local monks. Through hours of walking through this massive refugee camp, set up in the early 90s to accommodate the first waves of Rohingya Muslim refugees who started escaping convulsions of violence and persecution in Myanmar, Associated Press reporters could not spot a single doctor. There are no clinics or pharmacies or even basic first aid centers. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Bangladesh
In this Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 photo, 25-year-old Rohingya Muslim woman Zahida Begum cradles her few-hours-old son who she gave birth to alone in the toilet outside the room, as her husband Abdur Rahman mixes a plate of rice for his wife at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh. Rahman had to leave his ailing wife and go search for food. He came back with the plate of rice and small bowl of curry. That food is the first food his wife and son shared all day. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Bangladesh
Rohingya children, who are older settlers at the camp, sell cane at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. This massive refugee camp was set up in the early 90s to accommodate the first waves of Rohingya Muslim refugees who started escaping convulsions of violence and persecution in Myanmar. With the current influx pushing existing Rohingya refugee camps like this one to the brink, Bangladesh pledged to build at least one more. The International Organization for Migration has pleaded for $18 million in foreign aid to help feed and shelter tens of thousands now packed into makeshift settlements or stranded in a no-man's land between the two countries' borders. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Bangladesh
Rohingya Muslims, who have recently crossed over the border from Myanmar into Bangladesh, offer Friday prayers at a makeshift mosque in Kutupalong Refugee Camp, Bangladesh, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. The massive refugee camp in Kutupalong was set up in the early 90s to accommodate the first waves of Rohingya Muslim refugees who started escaping convulsions of violence and persecution in Myanmar. With the current influx pushing existing Rohingya refugee camps like this one to the brink, Bangladesh pledged to build at least one more. The International Organization for Migration has pleaded for $18 million in foreign aid to help feed and shelter tens of thousands now packed into makeshift settlements or stranded in a no-man's land between the two countries' borders. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Bangladesh
A Rohingya woman breaks down after a fight erupted during food distribution by local volunteers at Kutupalong, Bangladesh, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. The massive refugee camp in Kutupalong was set up in the early 90s to accommodate the first waves of Rohingya Muslim refugees who started escaping convulsions of violence and persecution in Myanmar. With the current influx pushing existing Rohingya refugee camps like this one to the brink, Bangladesh pledged to build at least one more. The International Organization for Migration has pleaded for $18 million in foreign aid to help feed and shelter tens of thousands now packed into makeshift settlements or stranded in a no-man's land between the two countries' borders. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Bangladesh
Rohingya men dig a grave in Kutupalong's refugee camp's cemetery, Bangladesh, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. This massive refugee camp was set up in the early 90s to accommodate the first waves of Rohingya Muslim refugees who started escaping convulsions of violence and persecution in Myanmar. With the current influx pushing existing Rohingya refugee camps like this one to the brink, Bangladesh pledged to build at least one more. The International Organization for Migration has pleaded for $18 million in foreign aid to help feed and shelter tens of thousands now packed into makeshift settlements or stranded in a no-man's land between the two countries' borders. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Bangladesh
A Rohingya man holds the body of a two-day-old baby before his burial at Kutupalong's refugee camp cemetery, Bangladesh, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. This massive refugee camp was set up in the early 90s to accommodate the first waves of Rohingya Muslim refugees who started escaping convulsions of violence and persecution in Myanmar. The current influx is pushing existing Rohingya refugee camps like this one to the brink. Nowhere is this more apparent than the cemetery that has sprouted on one edge of the camp. On Friday, two infants were interred there. A six- day old baby, who was born on the road as his family escaped, was buried next to the two-day-old child born to a woman from the old camp. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Bangladesh
In this Sept. 5, 2017 photo, newly arrived Rohingya rest in a makeshift tent in Kutupalong, Bangladesh. This massive refugee camp was set up in the early 90s to accommodate the first waves of Rohingya Muslim refugees who started escaping convulsions of violence and persecution in Myanmar. With the current influx pushing existing Rohingya refugee camps like this one to the brink, Bangladesh pledged to build at least one more. The International Organization for Migration has pleaded for $18 million in foreign aid to help feed and shelter tens of thousands now packed into makeshift settlements or stranded in a no-man's land between the two countries' borders. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Bangladesh
In this Sept. 5, 2017 photo, bamboo for building tents are sold at Kutupalong, Bangladesh. A massive refugee camp in Kutupalong was set up in the early 90s to accommodate the first waves of Rohingya Muslim refugees who started escaping convulsions of violence and persecution in Myanmar. With the current influx pushing existing Rohingya refugee camps like this one to the brink, Bangladesh pledged to build at least one more. The International Organization for Migration has pleaded for $18 million in foreign aid to help feed and shelter tens of thousands now packed into makeshift settlements or stranded in a no-man's land between the two countries' borders. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
Bangladesh
In this Sept. 3, 2017 photo, Rohingya children play during Eid at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh. This massive refugee camp was set up in the early 90s to accommodate the first waves of Rohingya Muslim refugees who started escaping convulsions of violence and persecution in Myanmar. With the current influx pushing existing Rohingya refugee camps like this one to the brink, Bangladesh pledged to build at least one more. The International Organization for Migration has pleaded for $18 million in foreign aid to help feed and shelter tens of thousands now packed into makeshift settlements or stranded in a no-man's land between the two countries' borders. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Bernat Armangue
