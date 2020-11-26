The Depot still looks to help Racine County Food Bank, even with Holiday Train canceled. Here's how to help

CALEDONIA — The Depot is still planning to help the Racine County Food Bank this year, but its efforts will look much different than the large block parties it has traditionally hosted in conjunction with the arrival of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.
For the past six years, The Depot Restaurant and Tavern, along with neighboring business Parker Power Equipment, has hosted an event to celebrate the train’s passage through Racine County and to collect donations for the food bank.
The train travels through the Canada and the Midwest annually each December, collecting donations for local food pantries at each stop. The train, which in previous years only rolled past The Depot, finally made an official stop there last year.
“We really had a huge celebration last year,” said co-owner of The Depot, Sue Gracyalny. “We really had a great momentum going last year and we were hoping for a stop again this year.”
Like so many other events, the holiday train was canceled this year due to COVID-19. But The Depot will still be collecting donations for the Racine County Food Bank. Donors can drive up and drop off items such as canned goods and peanut butter at The Depot from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The Depot will take donations before and after that time period, but workers will be curbside to collect items from trunks during those four hours for those who don’t feel comfortable getting out of their vehicles. The Depot will also be taking monetary donations for the food bank as well.
The Depot will also be donating 20% of its sales on Saturday to the food bank.
“With COVID, with the weather, we’re hoping that people will come out,” Gracyalny said. “We understand if they choose not to but we want to try to at least do something to kind of keep the momentum going and keep the holiday train in our spirits.”
She's hopeful that next year the train will be running again and that The Depot can have another big party to welcome its arrival.
