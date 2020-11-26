The Depot still looks to help Racine County Food Bank, even with Holiday Train canceled. Here's how to help

CALEDONIA — The Depot is still planning to help the Racine County Food Bank this year, but its efforts will look much different than the large block parties it has traditionally hosted in conjunction with the arrival of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.

For the past six years, The Depot Restaurant and Tavern, along with neighboring business Parker Power Equipment, has hosted an event to celebrate the train’s passage through Racine County and to collect donations for the food bank.

The train travels through the Canada and the Midwest annually each December, collecting donations for local food pantries at each stop. The train, which in previous years only rolled past The Depot, finally made an official stop there last year.

“We really had a huge celebration last year,” said co-owner of The Depot, Sue Gracyalny. “We really had a great momentum going last year and we were hoping for a stop again this year.”