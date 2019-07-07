RACINE — When Charles E. Jacob, a lifelong Caledonia resident, was fighting in the Battle of the Bulge in the winter of 1944-45, he thought about a girl back home, Edith Stoll, and decided that if he made it home alive and she was still single, she would be his wife.
Luckily for him, Edith was indeed single when he returned. They went on to be married for almost 60 years. More than 70 years later, the couple’s daughter, Charlene Smith, 68, on June 12 sat Downtown in Divino Gelato Café to tell her father’s story of Army service during World War II.
As the Second World War becomes an ever-more distant memory, so do the stories of those who fought. Many World War II veterans have died — of the more than 16 million Americans who served in the war, only about 497,000 were alive in 2018, with 348 dying each day, according to the National World War II Museum — but some are still with us. At the same time, just over 10,000 World War II veterans were alive in Wisconsin.
On Friday, The Journal Times highlighted Clarence Ivanoski, who served at various military bases throughout the United States, and Charles Daceno, who fought through Europe. On Saturday, The Journal Times shared the stories of Harold Anderson, who was on the battleship USS Indiana, and Joseph Schaub, who was stationed in Australia.
For the conclusion of the special “Racine’s World War II Veterans” series running over the Fourth of July holiday, The Journal Times located a daughter and wife of two local World War II veterans. The other veterans’ stories have been told in an as-told-to format for this series, these stories are written in a traditional manner
Charles Jacob
Smith spoke with The Journal Times because her father was unable.
“I admire him, and like all the soldiers or most of the soldiers I hear, they say they had a job to do and they did it,” Smith, of Kenosha, said.
Jacob, who lives in the Franksville neighborhood of Caledonia, enlisted in the Army in 1943 on his 18th birthday. He was assigned to the 3187th Signal Service Battalion Company A, which was responsible for going ahead of the main force and setting up communication lines. He traveled across the English Channel to France in 1944 and of the three boats that made the journey, only Jacob’s survived the trip, Smith said.
But being in the force that prepares for frontline fighting was just as perilous as the trip across the Channel.
“He had to be in front of the line, in enemy-held territory,” Smith said. “He said a lot of guys got shot going up on the posts. They were sitting ducks.”
For years, Jacob would have nightmares that put him right back in the war, Smith said. His unit helped liberate the Mauthausen-Gusen concentration camp in Austria, where an estimated 150,000 people died, and he also fought Nazi child soldiers who, even to his 18-year-old eyes, were just “boys,” Smith said.
“I know that he had some orders that were very difficult for him to carry out, but he did it,” Smith said as tears welled in her eyes. “All those people were just doing their job. I guess that’s the definition of a hero, having the courage to do it even though you’re afraid and don’t want to.”
But it wasn’t all bad for her father. He was able to make some good memories in Europe, she said, such as when he attended a dinner with famed generals George Patton and Omar Bradley or when he went golfing and saw an opera. When Jacob was discharged, he spent a couple weeks in the mountains of Switzerland before he went home.
“It was, for him, peaceful because the war was over, so he could relax and enjoy the scenery,” Smith said. “He said that was the most beautiful place he’s been besides home. Wherever he traveled, nothing beat home here.”
John “Jack” Larsen
Like Jacob, John “Jack” Larsen, who died about 30 years ago, had a job to do — and his health suffered for it, his wife, Helen Larsen, 99, said on June 2 at St. Monica’s Senior Living in Caledonia.
Jack Larsen was stationed at Kanton Island (then spelled Canton Island), a small island about 2,000 miles southwest of Hawaii and 4,200 miles southeast of Japan. Air Force units were stationed there for the war.
“He lived underground in there for four years,” Helen Larsen said. “It ruined their health. Their food came by the ships, but by the time it got to the island, it was spoiled, but you ate that or you went hungry.”
Jack Larsen was not allowed to disclose his location, his wife said, but he figured out a crafty way to let his family know.
“What he did was, he finally wrote a letter and said, ‘Go Downtown in Kenosha by the newspaper, look across the street at the laundry, see what the laundry’s name is,’ ” Helen Larsen said. “Well, it was Canton, so the minute we saw it, we went to the library and figured out he was on Kanton Island.”
When he returned to the U.S., Jack Larsen got a medical examination in Milwaukee and the doctor gave him grave news.
“The doctor said he’s a sick man, and he will never recover because he’s been underground at the wrong climate for too long,” Helen Larsen said. “He hasn’t had the proper food or water. Well, what could we do?”
Helen Larsen’s father, a Kenosha businessman, ended up hiring Jack Larsen.
