What: Over Our Head Players’ production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”

When: Continues through April 8. Performances are 8 p.m. Fridays, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Where: Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., Racine

Cost: Tickets are $18.50. Go to overourheadplayers.org.

Details: This award-winning play — described as “moving, intelligent and, at times, funny — tells the story of 15-year-old Christopher, who has an extraordinary brain.

He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road. He detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now it is seven minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor’s dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork.

Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. His detective work takes him on a journey that upturns his world.

Local production: For Dominick Knox, playing the central character in “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” has been “six years in the making.”

Not only is this his first lead role in a play, but he shares a connection with his character, a teen who is investigating the death of his neighbor’s dog.

“My character is autistic, and I am high-functioning autistic,” Knox said during a rehearsal at the Sixth Street Theatre.

He and Christopher Boone share another bond, too.

In the play, Boone is 15 years old, “and I first became aware of my autism when I was a teen,” Knox, 27, said. “That was when I first really started to understand it.”

Mickey Rowe, the first openly autistic actor to play Christopher Boone in the play, documented this experience in the book “Fearlessly Different: An Autistic Actor’s Journey to Broadway’s Biggest Stage.”

From page to stage: The play reworked the novel by changing the first-person narrative and presenting the story as a play-within-a-play.

While trying to discover who killed Wellington, Christopher Boone encounters resistance from many neighbors, but mostly from his widowed father, Ed. Ultimately, Christopher Boone is on a journey of self discovery.