The complete list: 2020 local and school candidate filings for Racine County
The complete list: 2020 local and school candidate filings for Racine County

The spring election will take place on Tuesday, April 7. A primary, if necessary, will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 18

State Offices

Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice, 10-year term, ($159,297 salary). Feb. 18 primary.

Daniel Kelly (i), Middleton

Edward A. Fallone, Milwaukee

Jill Karofsky, Madison

Wisconsin Court of Appeals

Judge, $150,280 salary

District 1

Joe Donald (i), Milwaukee

District 2

Lisa Neubauer (i), Racine

Paul Bugenhagen Jr., Mukwonago

District 4

Rachel A. Graham (i), Madison

Racine County Board

All 21 seats open; two-year terms. Current salary, $7,000; once supervisors take office, they will elect a board chairman and vice chairman with salaries of $10,500 and $8,750, respectively.

District 1

Nick Demske (i), 1637 Wisconsin Ave., Racine

District 2

Fabian Maldonado (i), 1642 Grand Ave., Racine

District 3

Monte Osterman (i), 2900 N. Wisconsin St., Racine

Steve Smetana, 426 Romayne Ave., Racine

District 4

Melissa Kaprelian-Becker (i), 2050 LaSalle St., Racine

District 5

Feb. 18 primary

David Cooke (i), 1822 Neptune Ave., Racine

Jody Spencer, 1945 Saturn Ave., Racine

Phil DeHahn, 5324 Norman St., Racine

District 6

Q.A. Shakoor II (i), 1516 W. Sixth St., Racine

District 7

Russell Clark (i), 2913 Ashland Ave., Racine

District 8

Brett Nielsen (i), 1742 Lathrop Ave., Racine

District 9

Colin McKenna, 724 Crab Tree Lane, Racine

Eric Hopkins, 1025 Hayes Ave., Racine

District 10

Emily Lawrence, 7 Maplewood Ct., Racine

District 11

Robert Miller (i), 1438 Woodchuck Court No. 102, Mount Pleasant

District 12

Donald J. Trottier, 5728 Glenwood Drive, Mount Pleasant

District 13

Tom Kramer, 26739 Kramer Road, Town of Norway

District 14

Jason Eckman, 8317 Camelot Trace, Sturtevant

Kim Mahoney, 10640 S. Prairie View Drive, Mount Pleasant

District 15

John A. Wisch (i), 5720 Randal Lane, Caledonia

District 16

Scott Maier (i), 19215 52nd Road, Yorkville

District 17

Robert Grove (i), 8024 Nicholson Road, Caledonia

District 18

Thomas Roanhouse (i), 122 Riverview Drive, Village of Waterford

District 19

Thomas Hincz (i), 6401 N. Tichigan Road, Town of Waterford

Scott Burns, 4546 Sunset Road, Town of Waterford

District 20

Feb. 18 primary

Thomas Pringle (i), 340 Smith St., City of Burlington

Doug Webb 35110 Wisconsin St., Rochester

Joel Jacobsen, 200 Peters Parkway, City of Burlington

District 21

Mike Dawson (i), 224 N. Kane St., City of Burlington

Judi Adams, 340 Randolph St., Burlington

Cities

Burlington

Mayor (two-year term, $7,200 salary)

Jeannie Hefty (i), 1200 Raptor Court

Municipal Judge (four-year term, salary not available)

Kelly Iselin

Alderman (two-year term, $3,600 salary)

District 1

Feb. 18 primary

Jonathan Schroeder, 557 E. Jefferson St.

Casey Kemper, 132 S Spring St.

Theresa Meyer (i), 2224 Ravenswood Road

Joann Koenecke, 541 E State St.

District 2

Ryan Heft (i), 133 Duane St.

District 3

Steven Rauch (i), 333 S Oakland Ave.

District 4

Tom Preusker (i), 172 Karyl St.

Racine

Aldermen seats are two-year positions and have an annual salary of $6,899.88.

Second District:

Mollie Jones (i) 1900 Franklin St.

Fourth District:

Feb. 18 primary

Robert Case, 1636 N. Wisconsin St.

William Hinca, 1200-A N. Wisconsin St.

Will Leverson, 1662 Erie St., Lower

Dennis Montey, 939 Marquette St.

Edwin Santiago, 1466 Douglas Ave.

Sixth District:

Jeffrey Peterson, 1516 Westwood Circle

Eighth District:

Mac Platt, 1001 Grove Ave.

Marcus West, 1309 Orange St.

10th District:

Carrie Glenn (i), 3333 Drexel Ave.

Samuel Peete, 2501 Kearney Ave.

12th District:

Henry Perez (i), 1017 Kentucky St.

Stacy Sheppard, 1224 W. Lawn Ave.

14th District:

Jason Meekma (i), 2839 Orchard St.

Municipal Judge

Election will fill the seat for last two years of the unexpired 4-year term, ending on April 30, 2022. salary $60,000 plus benefits.

Robert Weber (i)

Villages

Caledonia

Three trustee seats up for election, two-year terms, $6,600 salary

Seat No. 2

Marc Silverman, 3147 Highway 31

Dale Stillman (i), 6601 Blue River Way

Seat No. 4

Ron Coutts, 609 Kentwood Drive

Fran Martin (i), 5630 Five Mile Road

Seat No. 6

Lee Wishau (i), 8345 Foley Road

Elmwood Park

Village Board Candidates will be determined at a caucus scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Village Hall, 3131 Taylor Ave. Unit 1

Mount Pleasant

Village Board

Three seats are open and each office serves a term of two years. The salary for the position is $6,754.

Trustee seat No. 2

Bud Eastman (i), 4717 W. Knollwood Drive

Trustee seat No. 4

Willie Riley, 3204 Wood Road,

Denise Anastasio, 6145 Potomic Place

Trustee seat No. 6

Anna Marie Clausen (i), 5935 Taylor Ave.

North Bay

Village Board

Candidates will be determined at a caucus scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the Village Hall, 3615 Hennepin Place. Two trustee seats, two-year term, $2,853 salary

Treasurer

Two-year term, $3,812 salary

Raymond

Village Trustee

Two-year term, $4,550 salary

Seat No. 3

Stan Bugnacki, 622 43rd St.

Keith Kastenson, 3824 68th St.

Seat No. 4

Doug Schwartz (i), 1080 51st St.

Rochester

Village trustee

Three seats open, two-year terms, $4,000 salary and $25 per meeting attended

Chris Bennett (i), 303 S State St.

Christian Johnson (i), 34228 Academy Road

Russ Kumbier (i), 500 Ryan Ave.

Leslie Kinsey, 31017 Washington Ave.

Sturtevant

Village trustee

Three seats, two-year terms, $7,500 salary

Carolyn Harbach (i) 2833 90th St.

Daniel Moore (i), 2730 90th St.

Jerrold Klinkosh, 9024 Boys Drive

Union Grove

Village trustee

Three trustee seats open, two-year term, $6,300 salary

Seat No. 2

Gordon Svendsen (i), 913 Park Circle

Seat No. 4

Timothy Mallach (i), 739 Main St.

Adam Graf, 1839 Selma Drive

Seat No. 6

Ryan M. Johnson (i), 1618 Milldrum Street

Waterford

Village Trustee

Three seats, two-year terms, $6,300 salary and $40 per meeting attended

Robert Nash (i), 201 S River St.

Andrew Ewert (i), 626 Woodland Circle

Adam Jaskie, 459 Woodfield Circle

Wind Point

Village Trustee

Three trustee seats open, two-year terms, $2,400 salary

Emily Lawrence (i), 7 Maplewood Court

Casey Jones (i), 5221 Wind Point Road

Brian Biernat, 5002 Wind Point Road

Yorkville

Village Trustee

Two seats open, two-year term, $8,265 salary

Cory Bartlett (i), 15055 Plank Road

Steve Nelson (i), 2401 59th Drive

Towns

Burlington

Town supervisor

($5,000 salary)

Supervisor No. 1

(one-year term)

Steve Swantz, 6612 Brever Road

Supervisor No. 3

(two-year term)

Russel Egan (i), 7007 Shagbark Lane

Supervisor No. 4

(two-year term)

Jeff Lang (i), 8101 Pine St.

Judge

(four-year term, salary not available)

Richard Scholze (i)

Dover

(No elections this year. Next election is in 2021).

Norway

Town supervisor

(two-year term, $7,000 salary)

Seat No. 3

Ralph Schopp (i), 26702 Oak Lane

Melissa Grohs, 3522 N Britton Road

Seat No. 4

Timothy Hansen (i), 7520 West Lake Drive

Municipal Judge

(four-year term, $8,667 salary)

Christina L. Bass

Waterford

Town supervisor

Two supervisor seats open, two-year term, $7,750 salary

Tim Szeklinski (i), 29200 N Lake Drive

Teri Jensdusa-Nicolai (i), Tichigan

Scott Burns, 4546 Sunset Road

David Kwasinski, 30719 Chapman Lane

School Boards

Burlington Area School District

Four seats open, one is a one-year term and the rest are three-year terms, no salary

Rosanne Hahn (i), 28819 Plank Road, Town of Burlington

Susan Kessler (i), 8435 McHenry St., Town of Burlington

Peter Turke (i), 732 Shiloh Court, City of Burlington

Diane Wood (i), 33800 Oriole Circle, Town of Burlington

Drought Elementary

Two seats open, two-year terms, $830 salary

Ingrid Lang (i), 7100 Walczak Road, Norway

Kansasville Elementary

One open seat, three-year term, $1,500 salary

Darlene Van Swol (i), 22722 Durand Ave., Kansasville

Muskego-Norway

Two seats, three-year term, $4,698 per year

Chris Buckmaster (i), W150 S7191 Westcot Drive, Muskego

Robert Bohmann (i) 25800 Auburn Court, Wind Lake

North Cape Elementary

President (three-year term, $1,000 salary)

Howard Dahl (i), 4110 Britton Road, Norway

Treasurer (Three-year term, $1,000 salary)

Thomas Halter (i), 22920 Hanson Road, Norway

Racine Unified School District

Seats for District 2, District 3 and District 7 are open; three year terms; $300/month salary

District 2

Scott Coey, 2326 Monroe Ave., Racine

Dennis Wiser (i), 2517 Pinehurst Avenue, Racine

District 3

Michael A. Frontier (i), 1127 Lake Ave., Racine

District 7

Brian F. O’Connell (i), 2326 N. Main St., Racine

Raymond Elementary

One seat open, three-year term, $1,100 salary

No candidates as of Jan. 8

Union Grove Elementary

President (three-year term, $2,750 salary)

Linton Skewes (i), 1007 67th Drive, Union Grove

Clerk (three-year term, $2,650 salary)

Julie Ostrowski (i), 1062 Shagbark Lane, Union Grove

Union Grove High School

Two open seats, three-year term, $3,500 salary

Diane Skewes (i), 1007 67th Drive, Union Grove

Randall Henderson (i), 14208 58th Road, Yorkville

Patrick Brinkman, 909 Main St., Union Grove

Waterford Graded

Two open seats, one is a one-year term and the other is a three-year term, $4,550 salary

Dawn Bleimehl for the one year term (i), 413 Red Coat Court, Village of Waterford

Dean Schrader for the three year term (i), 2115 Heritage Road, Rochester

Waterford High School

(One open seat, three-year term, $4,700 annually)

Douglas Schwartz (i), 4508 Empire Lane, Town of Waterford

Washington-Caldwell

Two open seats, three-year term, salary ranges from $750 to $1,750

Stacey Forkner (i), 8223 Halverson Road, Tichigan

James Filicetti, 28540 Wildflower Drive, Tichigan

Yorkville Elementary

Two open seats, two-year term, $2,000 salary

Feb. 18 primary

Jeff Gruhn (i), 17404 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville

Scott Nelson 16143 58th Road, Yorkville

Lori Christiansen 2400 Thoreau Court, Yorkville

Amy Malate, 2401 Queensbrook Lane, Yorkville

Dave Callewaert, 1906 Raymond Ave., Yorkville

