The complete list: 2020 local and school candidate filings for Racine County

Following are the candidates on the ballot on Tuesday, April 7.
State Offices
Supreme Court
Supreme Court Justice, 10-year term, ($159,297 salary).
Daniel Kelly (i), Middleton
Jill Karofsky, Madison
Wisconsin Court of Appeals
Judge, $150,280 salary
District 2
Lisa Neubauer (i), Racine
Paul Bugenhagen Jr., Mukwonago
Racine County Board
All 21 seats open; two-year terms. Current salary, $7,000; once supervisors take office, they will elect a board chairman and vice chairman with salaries of $10,500 and $8,750, respectively.
District 1
Nick Demske (i), 1637 Wisconsin Ave., Racine
District 2
Fabian Maldonado (i), 1642 Grand Ave., Racine
District 3
Monte Osterman (i), 2900 N. Wisconsin St., Racine
Steve Smetana, 426 Romayne Ave., Racine
District 4
Melissa Kaprelian-Becker (i), 2050 LaSalle St., Racine
District 5
David Cooke (i), 1822 Neptune Ave., Racine
Jody Spencer, 1945 Saturn Ave., Racine
District 6
Q.A. Shakoor II (i), 1516 W. Sixth St., Racine
District 7
Russell Clark (i), 2913 Ashland Ave., Racine
District 8
Brett Nielsen (i), 1742 Lathrop Ave., Racine
District 9
Colin McKenna, 724 Crab Tree Lane, Racine
Eric Hopkins, 1025 Hayes Ave., Racine
District 10
Emily Lawrence, 7 Maplewood Ct., Racine
District 11
Robert Miller (i), 1438 Woodchuck Court No. 102, Mount Pleasant
District 12
Donald J. Trottier, 5728 Glenwood Drive, Mount Pleasant
District 13
Tom Kramer, 26739 Kramer Road, Town of Norway
District 14
Jason Eckman, 8317 Camelot Trace, Sturtevant
Kim Mahoney, 10640 S. Prairie View Drive, Mount Pleasant
District 15
John A. Wisch (i), 5720 Randal Lane, Caledonia
District 16
Scott Maier (i), 19215 52nd Road, Yorkville
District 17
Robert Grove (i), 8024 Nicholson Road, Caledonia
District 18
Thomas Roanhouse (i), 122 Riverview Drive, Village of Waterford
District 19
Thomas Hincz (i), 6401 N. Tichigan Road, Town of Waterford
District 20
Thomas Pringle (i), 340 Smith St., City of Burlington
Joel Jacobsen, 200 Peters Parkway, City of Burlington
District 21
Mike Dawson (i), 7775 Lakeview Drive, Town of Burlington
Judi Adams, 340 Randolph St., Burlington
Cities
Burlington
Mayor (two-year term, $7,200 salary)
Jeannie Hefty (i), 1200 Raptor Court
Municipal Judge (four-year term, salary not available)
Kelly Iselin (i)
Alderman (two-year term, $3,600 salary)
District 1
Casey Kemper, 132 S Spring St.
Theresa Meyer (i), 2224 Ravenswood Road
District 2
Ryan Heft (i), 133 Duane St.
District 3
Steven Rauch (i), 333 S Oakland Ave.
District 4
Tom Preusker (i), 172 Karyl St.
Racine
City Council
Aldermen seats are two-year positions and have an annual salary of $6,899.88.
Second District:
Mollie Jones (i) 1900 Franklin St.
Fourth District:
Dennis Montey, 939 Marquette St.
Edwin Santiago, 1466 Douglas Ave.
Sixth District:
Jeffrey Peterson, 1516 Westwood Circle
Eighth District:
Mac Platt, 1001 Grove Ave.
Marcus West, 1309 Orange St.
10th District:
Carrie Glenn (i), 3333 Drexel Ave.
Samuel Peete, 2501 Kearney Ave.
12th District:
Henry Perez (i), 1017 Kentucky St.
Stacy Sheppard, 1224 W. Lawn Ave.
14th District:
Jason Meekma (i), 2839 Orchard St.
Municipal Judge
Election will fill the seat for last two years of the unexpired 4-year term, ending on April 30, 2022. salary $60,000 plus benefits.
Robert Weber (i)
Villages
Caledonia
Three trustee seats up for election, two-year terms, $6,600 salary
Seat No. 2
Marc Silverman, 3147 Highway 31
Dale Stillman (i), 6601 Blue River Way
Seat No. 4
Ron Coutts, 609 Kentwood Drive
Fran Martin (i), 5630 Five Mile Road
Seat No. 6
Lee Wishau (i), 8345 Foley Road
Elmwood Park
Three two-year terms open; $1,000 per year.
Patricia Black (i), 3335 Standish Lane
Guadalupe “Lou” Berrios (i), 3327 Green Meadows Lane
Brian Johnson (i), 3324 Lathrop Ave.
Mount Pleasant Village Board
Three trustee seats are open and each office serves a term of two years. The salary for the position is $6,754.
Trustee seat No. 2
Bud Eastman (i), 4717 W. Knollwood Drive
Trustee seat No. 4
Willie Riley, 3204 Wood Road,
Denise Anastasio, 6145 Potomac Place
Trustee seat No. 6
Anna Marie Clausen (i), 5935 Taylor Ave.
North Bay Village Board
Candidates will be determined at a caucus scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the Village Hall, 3615 Hennepin Place. Two trustee seats, two-year term, $2,853 salary
Trustee No. 1
Paul Schroeder (i), 3615 Hennepin Place
Trustee No. 2
Rick Cermak (i), 1 N. Vincennes Circle
Treasurer
Two-year term, $3,812 salary
Robert E. O’Brien (i), 3528 North Bay Drive
Raymond
Village Trustee
Two-year term, $4,550 salary
Seat No. 3
Stan Bugnacki, 622 43rd St.
Keith Kastenson, 3824 68th St.
Seat No. 4
Doug Schwartz (i), 1080 51st St.
Rochester
Village trustee
Three seats open, two-year terms, $4,000 salary and $25 per meeting attended
Chris Bennett (i), 303 S State St.
Christian Johnson (i), 34228 Academy Road
Russ Kumbier (i), 500 Ryan Ave.
Leslie Kinsey, 31017 Washington Ave.
Sturtevant Village trustee
Three seats, two-year terms, $7,500 salary
Carolyn Harbach (i) 2833 90th St.
Daniel Moore (i), 2730 90th St.
Jerrold Klinkosh, 9024 Boys Drive
Union Grove Village trustee
Three trustee seats open, two-year term, $6,300 salary
Seat No. 2
Gordon Svendsen (i), 913 Park Circle
Seat No. 4
Timothy Mallach (i), 739 Main St.
Adam Graf, 1839 Selma Drive
Seat No. 6
Ryan M. Johnson (i), 1618 Milldrum Street
Waterford Village Trustee
Three seats, two-year terms, $6,300 salary and $40 per meeting attended
Robert Nash (i), 201 S River St.
Andrew Ewert (i), 626 Woodland Circle
Adam Jaskie, 459 Woodfield Circle
Wind Point
Village Trustee
Three trustee seats open, two-year terms, $2,400 salary
Emily Lawrence (i), 7 Maplewood Court
Casey Jones (i), 5221 Wind Point Road
Brian Biernat, 5002 Wind Point Road
Yorkville Village Trustee
Two seats open, two-year term, $8,265 salary
Cory Bartlett (i), 15055 Plank Road
Steve Nelson (i), 2401 59th Drive
Towns
Burlington Town supervisor
($5,000 salary)
Supervisor No. 1
(one-year term)
Steve Swantz, 6612 Brever Road
Supervisor No. 3
(two-year term)
Russel Egan (i), 7007 Shagbark Lane
Supervisor No. 4
(two-year term)
Jeff Lang (i), 8101 Pine St.
Judge
(four-year term, salary not available)
Richard Scholze (i)
Dover
(No elections this year. Next election is in 2021).
Norway Town supervisor
(two-year term, $7,000 salary)
Seat No. 3
Ralph Schopp (i), 26702 Oak Lane
Melissa Grohs, 3522 N Britton Road
Seat No. 4
Timothy Hansen (i), 7520 West Lake Drive
Municipal Judge
(four-year term, $8,667 salary)
Christina L. Bass
Waterford Town supervisor
Two supervisor seats open, two-year term, $7,750 salary
Tim Szeklinski (i), 29200 N Lake Drive
Teri Jensdusa-Nicolai (i), Tichigan
Scott Burns, 4546 Sunset Road
David Kwasinski, 30719 Chapman Lane
School Boards
Burlington Area School District
Four seats open, one is a one-year term and the rest are three-year terms, no salary.
Rosanne Hahn (i), 28819 Plank Road, Town of Burlington
Susan Kessler (i), 8435 McHenry St., Town of Burlington
Peter Turke (i), 732 Shiloh Court, City of Burlington
Diane Wood (i), 33800 Oriole Circle, Town of Burlington
Drought Elementary
Two seats open, two-year terms, $830 salary
Ingrid Lang (i), 7100 Walczak Road, Norway
Kansasville Elementary
One open seat, three-year term, $1,500 salary
Darlene Van Swol (i), 22722 Durand Ave., Kansasville
Muskego-Norway
Two seats, three-year term, $4,698 per year
Chris Buckmaster (i), W150 S7191 Westcot Drive, Muskego
Robert Bohmann (i) 25800 Auburn Court, Wind Lake
North Cape Elementary
President (three-year term, $1,000 salary)
Howard Dahl (i), 4110 Britton Road, Norway
Treasurer (Three-year term, $1,000 salary)
Thomas Halter (i), 22920 Hanson Road, Norway
Racine Unified School District
Seats for District 2, District 3 and District 7 are open; three year terms; $300/month salary
District 2
Scott Coey, 2326 Monroe Ave., Racine
Dennis Wiser (i), 2517 Pinehurst Avenue, Racine
District 3
Michael A. Frontier (i), 1127 Lake Ave., Racine
District 7
Brian F. O’Connell (i), 2326 N. Main St., Racine
Raymond Elementary
One seat open, three-year term, $1,100 salary
No candidates as of Jan. 8
Union Grove Elementary
President (three-year term, $2,750 salary)
Linton Skewes (i), 1007 67th Drive, Union Grove
Clerk (three-year term, $2,650 salary)
Julie Ostrowski (i), 1062 Shagbark Lane, Union Grove
Union Grove High School
Two open seats, three-year term, $3,500 salary
Diane Skewes (i), 1007 67th Drive, Union Grove
Randall Henderson (i), 14208 58th Road, Yorkville
Patrick Brinkman, 909 Main St., Union Grove
Waterford Graded
Two open seats, one is a one-year term and the other is a three-year term, $4,550 salary
Dawn Bleimehl for the one year term (i), 413 Red Coat Court, Village of Waterford
Dean Schrader for the three year term (i), 2115 Heritage Road, Rochester
Waterford High School
(One open seat, three-year term, $4,700 annually)
Douglas Schwartz (i), 4508 Empire Lane, Town of Waterford
Washington-Caldwell
Two open seats, three-year term, salary ranges from $750 to $1,750
Stacey Forkner (i), 8223 Halverson Road, Tichigan
James Filicetti, 28540 Wildflower Drive, Tichigan
Yorkville Elementary
Two open seats, two-year term, $2,000 salary
Jeff Gruhn (i), 17404 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville
Scott Nelson 16143 58th Road, Yorkville
Lori Christiansen 2400 Thoreau Court, Yorkville
Dave Callewaert, 1906 Raymond Ave., Yorkville
