The City of Racine wants to pay locals who have been vaccinated to encourage others to get the vaccine

RACINE — With a goal of getting at least 75% of city residents vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, the city is looking to bring in professional outreach assistance to increase vaccination rates.

The Finance and Personnel Committee voted in favor of recommending the city skip the formal bidding process and enter into an agreement with Kane Communications to facilitate community engagement on the COVID vaccine.

The services agreement for $230,000 is to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Shannon Powell, the city’s director of communications and chief of staff for Mayor Cory Mason, said about 35% of Racine residents are vaccinated and 45% have had at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“So there is still a ways to go,” Powell said.

‘Vaccine Champions’

The purpose of the campaign is to promote the COVID vaccine, clear up any misconceptions and to ensure people the vaccine is safe.

Kane will be tasked with amplifying other efforts by the city to promote this message.