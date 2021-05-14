The City of Racine wants to pay locals who have been vaccinated to encourage others to get the vaccine

RACINE — With a goal of getting at least 75% of city residents vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, the city is looking to bring in professional outreach assistance to increase vaccination rates.
The Finance and Personnel Committee voted in favor of recommending the city skip the formal bidding process and enter into an agreement with Kane Communications to facilitate community engagement on the COVID vaccine.
The services agreement for $230,000 is to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Shannon Powell, the city’s director of communications and chief of staff for Mayor Cory Mason, said about 35% of Racine residents are vaccinated and 45% have had at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“So there is still a ways to go,” Powell said.
‘Vaccine Champions’
The purpose of the campaign is to promote the COVID vaccine, clear up any misconceptions and to ensure people the vaccine is safe.
Kane will be tasked with amplifying other efforts by the city to promote this message.
The city has on ongoing partnership with Higher Expectations of Racine County and the Racine/Kenosha Black Nurses Association in order to promote the importance of getting vaccinated.
The city intends to partner with 25 paid (at $15 an hour) part-time “Vaccine Champions” to encourage vaccination, facilitate opportunities for the Black Nurses Association to talk with residents about the importance of vaccines, and get people signed up for vaccination.
Powell added the Vaccine Champions will serve as the “trusted messengers” — people known locally who can speak to the vaccine from first-hand experience, i.e., people paid to spread the word about the importance of getting vaccinated.
Some criticism
He said that the feedback the city has received from the community included mild criticism for the fact locals were not being used in outreach campaigns, there were no local Spanish outreach ads informing people about where they can get the vaccine, and the lack of a message on social media.
That has changed in the past week, as professionally designed social media posts have been circulated by the city.
The city has funds from the state Department of Health Services for community engagement, but the money did not cover mass communications.
In order to engage as many residents as possible, Kane Communications is expected to utilize a number of media platforms, including social media, digital video, cable TV, streaming services, radio, bill boards and direct mail.
Those kind of campaigns are expensive, Powell noted, but have been deemed to promote the facts about the vaccine.
He said, “We want to amplify the trusted messengers from the community, those 25 Vaccine Champions.”
Kane Communications
The City of Racine has contracted with Kane Communications Group multiple times in recent years.
The first project was promotion of the Safer Racine Campaign.
That campaign won the Platinum Award from the International Competition for Marketing and Communications Professional in the category of “Strategic Communications – Crisis Response.”
Kane was also contracted to support the November 2020 elections, through the City Clerk’s office, with the goals of increasing turnout, reducing mistakes in absentee ballots and supporting poll worker training.