The City of Racine is seeking public input on Lakeview Park

RACINE — Seeking input on how to revitalize Lakeview Park, the City of Racine will host a virtual public information session on Dec. 15, according to a release Monday.

The city's goal is to "reinvigorate Lakeview Park to be better utilized by the community," after the building suffered from a fire on Sept. 11, 2019. The idea is to provide better public community center space and new outdoor amenities to serve the beach and surrounding neighborhoods.

"This is the beginning of a potentially yearlong process to study the possibilities and the financial feasibility of making a significant investment in Lakeview Park," City Development Director Bill Bowers said in the release. "We are working with a skilled developer who can help us envision a true public-private partnership."

In early October, the City Council authorized the city to sign a one-year planning agreement with Milwaukee-based F Street Development Group and Milwaukee-based architectural firm RINKA to study and present possible options to the community and the Common Council for consideration.

The possibilities could include privately invested residential housing to pay for the new public improvements to Lakeview, according to the release. The information session's purpose is to hear from the neighborhood what features and amenities they would like to see at the park.

The info session, which will be held by the Department of City Development and developers of Lakeview Park, will be hosted via Zoom at 6 p.m. To participate in the session, visit www.pandfconsultants.com and click "Register for the Lakeview Park Community Conversation" in the top right corner of the page.

