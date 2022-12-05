The Christmas Cookie Kringle has arrived

O&H Danish Bakery has announced the arrival of its The Christmas Cookie Kringle, a limited-edition kringle inspired by the Olesen family's famous butter cookie recipe. The 36-layer kringle is now available for ordering online and at O&H's five southeast Wisconsin locations.

“Each Christmas, I most look forward to having my grandchildren over to make our family’s famous butter cookie recipe, which is the inspiration behind this year’s holiday Kringle. The Christmas Cookie Kringle might be my favorite

new flavor to date,” Eric Olesen, the third-generation co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery, said in a statement. “Each bite takes me back to those cherished family memories. We can’t wait for you to share this delicious treat with your families this year!”

Limited-edition is the way this kringle crumbles, as it is only available until Dec. 31.