 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

The Christmas Cookie Kringle has arrived

  • 0
  • Courtesy of O&H Danish Bakery

O&H Danish Bakery has announced the arrival of its The Christmas Cookie Kringle, a limited-edition kringle inspired by the Olesen family's famous butter cookie recipe. The 36-layer kringle is now available for ordering online and at O&H's five southeast Wisconsin locations.

Eric Olesen

Olesen

“Each Christmas, I most look forward to having my grandchildren over to make our family’s famous butter cookie recipe, which is the inspiration behind this year’s holiday Kringle. The Christmas Cookie Kringle might be my favorite

People are also reading…

new flavor to date,” Eric Olesen, the third-generation co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery, said in a statement. “Each bite takes me back to those cherished family memories. We can’t wait for you to share this delicious treat with your families this year!”

The Christmas Cookie Kringle

The new Christmas Cookie Kringle is pictured here.

Limited-edition is the way this kringle crumbles, as it is only available until Dec. 31. 

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Warnock holds rally at Georgia Tech

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News