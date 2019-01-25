Members of the Chlorine Queens perform Friday morning at the Aurora Wellness Center in Burlington during an open house to celebrating the center’s 20th anniversary in the community.
The center, 300 McCanna Parkway, opened on Jan. 25, 1999, and was the area’s first full-service wellness center and fitness facility and was a collaboration between Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, Burlington Area School District and community leaders.
The Chlorine Queens are a group of women who took water aerobics classes at the center in March 1999. After an instructor told the group about her college team performances, they then began working on a plan to perform. The group still takes classes together three times a week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.