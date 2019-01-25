Try 1 month for 99¢

Members of the Chlorine Queens perform Friday morning at the Aurora Wellness Center in Burlington during an open house to celebrating the center’s 20th anniversary in the community.

The center, 300 McCanna Parkway, opened on Jan. 25, 1999, and was the area’s first full-service wellness center and fitness facility and was a collaboration between Aurora Medical Center in Burlington, Burlington Area School District and community leaders.

The Chlorine Queens are a group of women who took water aerobics classes at the center in March 1999. After an instructor told the group about her college team performances, they then began working on a plan to perform. The group still takes classes together three times a week.

