The Échelon Gallery, a new clothing store in Racine, makes fashion a work of art

"I had a pop-up shop back in August (2020)," Gosa said. "They all volunteered to help and they stayed."

Dricka Jackson, 26, a volunteer and close friend of Gosa's, said what he does is nothing short of amazing.

"He supports everything I do, so I wanted to support him," Jackson said. "Seeing his vision ... I wanted to be a part of that."

Gosa, originally from Chicago but raised in Racine, said he wanted to bring something like the Échelon Gallery to his hometown because there was a lack of it.

"People say, 'Oh, it's just Racine, you don't have to do this,' " Gosa said, referring to offering a more luxurious shopping experience than what may be expected in a small town. "But we can treat Racine like Chicago. We can be just as big."

The Échelon Gallery joins a slate of black-owned businesses in Racine, and Gosa said they have all formed a community where everyone helps out.

"We have worked together to create a brand of small-owned black businesses here in Racine that will become big," Gosa said. "We’re not gonna stay small forever."