RACINE — If “The Cemetery Club” — on stage at the Racine Theatre Guild — reminds you of TV's "Golden Girls," you're not alone.

The comedy/drama tells the story of three widows, described as "feisty," who get together each month to gossip and share some wisecracks.

Sound familiar?

The story hit close to home for Virginia Hartley, who plays Doris.

"When I first read the lineup of shows the Theatre Guild was doing this season, I knew I had to audition for 'The Cemetery Club,'" she said. "I am from New York City and my best friend in high school was from Forest Hills in Queens. If there was ever a play that was a perfect fit, this one is it. These are my people."

This is her first Theatre Guild show, but Hartley has been involved in community theater for several years, performing in and directing shows at Lakeside Players, UW-Parkside and Upstart Theatre.

In the play, Doris remains loyal to her husband’s memory, and Hartley says that life story "is similar to mine in so many ways. She met her husband, Abe, at a young age in an unorthodox way, and it was pretty much love at first sight for the both of them. Plus, they had a long happy marriage. The same things could be said of me and my husband of over 50 years."

Doris is also known for her cranky sense of humor, Hartley said.

"She’s a bit cranky, opinioned and set in her 'older lady' ways — and I will let you figure out where the rest of this sentence is going," Hartley jokes.

Though "The Cemetery Club" is a comedy, it also "has a very important message about how we grieve," Hartley said. "Basically, it’s saying that we all grieve in different ways, just as we all have different life experiences. We have to allow others to be the owners of their grief, just as we are the owners of ours."

Meet Ida

Audience members, she added, "should come to see this show first of all because it’s fun and funny. It’s also got a lot of heart. As Doris might say, 'Oy, you could do a lot worse than to see a good show, with a great cast, and tiny chicken wings!'"

Like Hartley, Kim Emer — who plays Ida — is a veteran of community theater.

"I have been acting for about 15 years in Kenosha and Milwaukee, and this is my third show at Racine Theatre Guild," she said.

She describes her character as "the peacemaker, who wants everyone to be happy. I am very much like that. Not outspoken, not afraid of change, but takes a while to make a change."

Emer was attracted to this role in part because "there aren't many roles for 'mature' women and especially three women in one play."

The show, she added, "is so well written, heartfelt and timeless."

As for comparisons to a certain trio of widows living together in Florida, Emer says she "didn't really watch 'Golden Girls,' but I can relate to having good friends and the importance of accepting each woman for the special qualities she brings to the friendship. It's hard to believe that I am at the age that I'd be considered a 'Golden Girl.' To quote Ida, the years, they do fly by!"

Emer also appreciates how the show focuses on "the different aspects of grieving. My dad passed away 2.5 years ago, and watching my mom grieve that tremendous loss after 65 years of marriage has given me a lot to draw on for this role. I know my dad is watching me. He was one of my greatest fans and would have loved this play."

Emer "hopes my mom can come. She is 88 years old."

"The Cemetery Club," Emer added, "is full of love, loss and friendship. It will make you laugh and cry — sometimes at the same time."

Meet Lucille

Being on a stage is nothing new for Barbi McGuire, who plays Lucille in "The Cemetery Club."

For some 50 years, McGuire has performed in both professional theater troupes and community theater organizations.

All three of the main roles in this show, she said, "would have been fun to take on."

Her character, Lucille, fancies herself as a "swinger," but that behavior, McGuire said, comes in part from the pain caused by a cheating spouse.

"She is sassy but insecurities that make her put on a different face," McGuire said. "I personally have had a marriage where my spouse was unfaithful, so I understand the hurt and the pain."

The script, she added, "is brilliantly written, and playing a ‘Golden Girl’ type has been rewarding. The friendship and antics of these women is definitely ‘Golden Girls’-style.”

Audience members, she said, “will enjoy the warmth, honesty and humor” of this play.

Douglas Instenes directs the show, which also features Anthony Lazalde as Sam and Betty Petersen as Mildred.