There are plenty of folks who suit up in their personal set of armor or don their finest Elizabethan gowns to enjoy the Bristol Renaissance Faire every weekend.

You know who you are, and we wish you a full two months of role-playing nirvana.

But for the rest of us casual visitors, who might visit a Renaissance faire every few years or when out-of-town visitors are in need of entertaining, there are several ways to enjoy the local Ren Faire action without going full street beggar:

If you like live performances

The Bristol Renaissance Faire is a great venue for seeing all sorts of performers, from the how-can-they-bend-that-way? moves of the “Barely Balanced” acrobats to the bawdy musical shows.

Here’s a quick cheat sheet, though you can find many more shows at the Faire’s performance spaces:

Bawdy humor: Try the Sturdy Beggars Mud Show, the “corpse comedy” of the Ded Bob Show (through Aug. 20), the Wash Well Wenches (called a “naughty and tempestuous twosome”) and Menage a Moi

, who is back with his brand of R-rated Renaissance-style humor.

Circus-style spectacles: You’ll want to catch shows by Ren Faire favorites Adam Crack (his “Fire Whip” show contains thrilling stunts), those “Barely Balanced” performers (they do juggling, balance and impossible lifts) and MooNie the Magnificent (his show features balance tricks, tightrope walking, juggling and comedy). Bonus: The final Barely Balanced show each day adds FIRE. Yes, fire. The Lynx Show

is described as “a blend of magic, sword swallowing and comedy.” You don’t see people swallowing swords every day, right?

Renaissance-style action: Don’t miss one of the jousting contests. You may also enjoy “Dirk & Guido: The Swordsmen,”

with their “flashing steel, daring-do and wooing of women.” Their motto: Bold and stupid men at your service!

If you like improv

Broon returns to the Ren Faire, through July 30 and then Aug. 26-Sept. 4. He is known for interacting with audience members while juggling bowling balls and eating fire. The Brothers Blackquill (through Aug. 27) are on a quest to “write the greatest play ever written,” using suggestions from the audience at each show.

If you like animal acts

Cirque du Sewer — familiar to fans of “America’s Got Talent” — features trained rats and cats, all rescued from shelters. Their trainer creates complicated obstacle courses for the rats and dances with the cats. (Cirque de Sewer is at the Faire through Aug. 20.)

If you like aerial performers

Lauryn Murray performs as “Aerial Silk Fantasy,” at the Faire through Aug. 6. Look up to find her, as she “floats effortlessly 30 feet above Shakespeare’s Meadow near the RenQuest encampment.”

If you want to rock

In contrast to the Faire’s gentle wandering minstrels, The Jackdaws perform original, contemporary and traditional Irish rock to audiences. Other Renaissance rockers include The Langer’s Ball, a two-piece Irish Folk-punk band, The Freestylers of Piping and a new performer, Tenacious DND (performing at the faire through July 30).

If you like day drinking

If you’re serious about sampling the Faire’s adult beverages, join one of the daily Pub Crawls (buy tickets in advance online or at the Faire). Pub Crawl participants get to skip the lines at the taverns and public houses.

If you like shopping

The streets of the Bristol Renaissance Faire are lined with shops, offering items — stage combat axes, chain mail apparel — you won’t find at other summer festivals.

If you like eating your way through festivals

It’s expensive — and you really don’t want to keep track of the calories involved — but it is possible to eat non-stop from the moment you enter the Renaissance Faire until you step back outside the gates and make your way back to the 21st century.

If you do opt to focus on eating — and why not? it’s a summer festival and you’ve been so good on your diet all week — at least try to sample some fare that differs from the usual “festival food” offerings like bratwurst and onion rings.

Renaissance Faire favorites include giant turkey legs, mushrooms swimming in a garlic/butter sauce, shepherd’s pie, fruit/ice cream crepes and cheese fritters.

If you have kids to entertain

Head to the Kids’ Kingdom, with its Castle Stage area. Family shows include Clan Tynker, which performs at the faire starting Aug. 19 and offers juggling, magic, comedy, dance, more sword swallowing, fire-eating, tight-wire walking. Younger audience members also enjoy the magic comedy of Ivanovich! who joins the entertainment lineup starting Aug. 19.

If you enjoy a Renaissance twist on role-playing games

Dungeons & Shakespeare is new to the fiar, starting Aug. 5. In this world, you can see the greatest characters from Shakespeare possibly killed by horrific monsters. This epic adventure is different every time as the audience’s choices — and the roll of giant dice — decides if the heroes live or die. And if you’re in the mood for gruesome death tales, check out How Not To Die, a Ren Faire staple that explores the many, many ways to be killed (by disease or sword) and how to best avoid it.

If you want to see something new

First-timers at the Bristol faire include Tiny Girl, Big Show. Stahr — described as “a pint-sized internet sensation” — brings her show to Bristol. The “one-woman circus extravaganza” show includes fire, flips, whips and an epic finale.

If you like pretending you’re not at a Renaissance Faire

Grab a seat outside the “Vegetable Justice” booth next to the jousting field. People actually pay money to toss tomatoes at the “Justice” guys, who hurl insults at fairgoers while standing behind a wooden booth. Older folks will be reminded of Don Rickles in his heyday. Now, it’s any day on Twitter.

These guys are quick witted and mean. Oh, so mean. And oh, so funny. It’s definitely PG-13 rated and not for anyone who is offended by being told they resemble E.T. on a bad hair day.

If you like documenting every move you make

The Renaissance Faire — with its costumed performers and visitors sporting outrageous outfits — is a great place to take selfies. Next to eating mud, it’s the most popular activity at the faire.

And don’t worry about not being “authentic” to the time period. The real Queen Elizabeth I had a court artist who sketched her majesty’s every move and posted it on Ye Olde Book of Faces. (If her royal highness didn’t receive enough “likes,” it was “off with their heads.”)