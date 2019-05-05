Nearly 2,000 readers of The Journal Times and Kenosha News voted in our comics survey in February.
Using those surveys, we were able to come up with the Best of the Best comics, which we begin presenting in both papers today.
When you pull out our comics section you’ll see some long-time favorites and some intriguing newcomers. Your top favorites in the survey are all in the new package.
We hope this will start you on some new comics adventures, both Sunday and daily. Our daily page, starting Monday, also will be Best of the Best selections, running in both papers.
What’s new is that Astrograph horoscopes will now be found in the comics section on Sundays, as well as on the daily comics page throughout the week.
Also, the puzzles that normally appeared in the comics section — sudoku, the daily crossword and bridge — can be found in the money section this week on Page C5. Starting May 12, look for them in the Sunday Family Life section.
Your favorite comics, according to The Journal Times survey results were: “Pickles,” “Family Circus,” “Luann,” “Ziggy” and “Blondie.” The least favorite comic was “Marmaduke,” with more people voting online to eliminate the strip than to keep it.
In Kenosha, “Crankshaft” was the most popular strip, along with “Lola” and “For Better or For Worse” and in light of the vote totals all three are being introduced to Racine readers in the new package. “Garfield” also is returning for Racine readers, along with newcomers “Rubes” and “Slylock Fox.”
Change can be jarring, but in this case a change in comics might bring you new laughs and adventures. Enjoy them.
