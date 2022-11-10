MOUNT PLEASANT — It's that time of year again.
An event for baby boomers, seniors, caregivers, friends and family members — featuring a diverse range of exhibitors, entertainment, health screenings and informative educational seminars, with the goal of helping those 55 and older demographic, manage and enhance all aspects of their lives — is Tuesday.
The annual fall Lifestyle & Retirement Expo is Tuesday at the Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant.
It's free to attend, with free seminars and free screenings. Lunch is available for purchase, courtesy of Roma Lodge.
SEMINAR SCHEDULE
9:15 a.m.: Sturino Funeral Home
10:15 a.m.: Pruitt Zabkowicz S.C.
11:15 a.m.: Thornwood Financial
12:15 p.m.: Silver Supplement Solutions, LLC
LIST OF VENDORS
Subject to change
- ADRC
- Assisted Living Locators & Racine County Veteran Services
- Barton Senior Residences of Zion
- Bath Fitter
- CapTel Outreach
- Caption Call by Sorenson
- Clement Manor
- Connect Hearing
- Edward Jones – Scott Kortendick
- Exterior Pros
- Forward Financial Group – Nick Buerger
- Fountain Hills
- Home Instead
- Hospice Alliance
- Lanes on 20/Angry Brothers Pub
- LeafFilter Gutter Protection
- Library Terrace
- Living Well Home Medical
- Maresh Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
- Mary Kay Cosmetics
- Mt Pleasant Chiropractic
- My Choice Wisconsin
- Northwestern Mutual
- Pruitt Zabkowicz S.C.
- Renewal by Andersen
- Right at Home Kenosha-Racine
- Senior Helpers of Racine
- ShelfGenie
- Siena Retreat Center
- Silver Supplement Solutions
- SMP-Senior Medicare Patrol
- Society’s Assets
- St Monica’s Senior Living
- St. Catherine Commons
- Sturino Funeral Home
- The Joint Chiropractic
- Thornwood Financial
- TightSeal Exteriors
- Universal Windows
- Vision Forward
- Volunteer Center of Racine County
- Waterford Place Assisted Living and Memory Care
- Wisconsin Vision
- Woods of Caledonia Assisted and Senior Living Racine
Go to wisconnvalleyevents.com/event/racine-fall-lifestyle-retirement-expo for more information.