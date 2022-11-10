MOUNT PLEASANT — It's that time of year again.

An event for baby boomers, seniors, caregivers, friends and family members — featuring a diverse range of exhibitors, entertainment, health screenings and informative educational seminars, with the goal of helping those 55 and older demographic, manage and enhance all aspects of their lives — is Tuesday.

The annual fall Lifestyle & Retirement Expo is Tuesday at the Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant.

It's free to attend, with free seminars and free screenings. Lunch is available for purchase, courtesy of Roma Lodge.

SEMINAR SCHEDULE

9:15 a.m.: Sturino Funeral Home

10:15 a.m.: Pruitt Zabkowicz S.C.

11:15 a.m.: Thornwood Financial

12:15 p.m.: Silver Supplement Solutions, LLC

LIST OF VENDORS

Subject to change

ADRC

Assisted Living Locators & Racine County Veteran Services

Barton Senior Residences of Zion

Bath Fitter

CapTel Outreach

Caption Call by Sorenson

Clement Manor

Connect Hearing

Edward Jones – Scott Kortendick

Exterior Pros

Forward Financial Group – Nick Buerger

Fountain Hills

Home Instead

Hospice Alliance

Lanes on 20/Angry Brothers Pub

LeafFilter Gutter Protection

Library Terrace

Living Well Home Medical

Maresh Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home

Mary Kay Cosmetics

Mt Pleasant Chiropractic

My Choice Wisconsin

Northwestern Mutual

Pruitt Zabkowicz S.C.

Renewal by Andersen

Right at Home Kenosha-Racine

Senior Helpers of Racine

ShelfGenie

Siena Retreat Center

Silver Supplement Solutions

SMP-Senior Medicare Patrol

Society’s Assets

St Monica’s Senior Living

St. Catherine Commons

Sturino Funeral Home

The Joint Chiropractic

Thornwood Financial

TightSeal Exteriors

Universal Windows

Vision Forward

Volunteer Center of Racine County

Waterford Place Assisted Living and Memory Care

Wisconsin Vision

Woods of Caledonia Assisted and Senior Living Racine

Go to wisconnvalleyevents.com/event/racine-fall-lifestyle-retirement-expo for more information.