The allure of beating the stock market

Wouldn’t it be great if you could consistently outperform the stock market to increase the return on your investments? Perhaps you’ve already had some success in accomplishing this feat. Or perhaps you’re just starting to invest and figure this is what people try to do when they decide which mutual funds or stocks to buy.

While I won’t deny many people try to outperform the market, the reality is few people do it for an extended period of time. Years of research demonstrate the elusive “beat the market” mantra is mostly marketing hype. Larry Swedroe and Andrew Berkin recently updated their 2015 book, “The Incredible Shrinking Alpha” with more data and research studies about the inability of amateur and professional investors alike to beat the market.

From a financial planning perspective, expecting above average returns to meet your goals increases the likelihood you won’t achieve your goals if your superior performance doesn’t materialize. However, if you can achieve your goals with typical returns (or perhaps even lower returns with more modest goals), chances are higher you’ll reach your financial goals.