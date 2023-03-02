SOMERS — “The Aliens” by Annie Baker opens Friday, March 3, in the Black Box Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

Fabrice Conte-Williamson is directing the play, which premiered Off-Broadway in 2010 and won the Obie Award for Best New American Play.

The action takes place in Vermont, where “two angry young men sit behind a coffee shop and discuss music and Bukowski. When a lonely high-school student arrives on the scene, they decide to teach him everything they know.”

“The Aliens” is described as “a play with music about friendship, art, love and death.”

The two men, Jasper and KJ, also talk about their band, which was called (among many things) The Aliens. KJ has dropped out of college and Jasper has not finished high school but is writing a novel.

An article in the Boston Globe noted: “At least one-third of her play ‘The Aliens’ should be silent, uncomfortably so, a note in the text says.”

The Theatermania reviewer wrote that the play “is another offbeat, slyly intriguing drama with comedy. There are seemingly more minutes of silence than there are of dialogue in Baker’s script; the leanness makes strange and intriguing even the most banal exchanges. The effect is purposeful — there’s a mildly hazed authenticity that sounds like how people might talk while circled around a bong.”

Charles Isherwood, in his review for The New York Times, wrote that “The Aliens” is “a gentle and extraordinarily beautiful new play.”

He noted that the playwright “may just have the subtlest way with exposition of anyone writing for the theater today. Through the small details and telling asides we learn the fundamentals of this friendship, founded on a mutual sense of generalized alienation. At the risk of appearing hyperbolic, I’ll go so far as to say there is something distinctly Chekhovian in the way her writing accrues weight and meaning simply through compassionate, truthful observation.”

“The Aliens” is one of Baker’s three Vermont Plays, all of which are set in the fictional town of Shirley, Vt.