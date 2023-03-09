If you go

What: “The Aliens” by Annie Baker

When: The final three performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10-12

Where: Black Box Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road

Running time: Two hours and 10 minutes, with one intermission

Tickets: $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens (ages 60 and older) and UW-Parkside faculty and staff, and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the box office, starting one hour before each show.

About that title: The characters had a band called The Aliens. The title "also refers to a poem by Charles Bukowski, which explores the feeling of alienation clearly experienced by the characters in the play," said Director Fabrice Conte-Williamson. "'What is normal?' and 'Am I normal?' are some of the questions that emerge from both Bukowski’s poem and the play. I think that’s very relatable, especially to young people who are still discovering and shaping their own identities."