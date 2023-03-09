SOMERS — Though the play is called “The Aliens,” don’t go looking for any little green men or flying saucers.
Instead, Annie Baker’s show focuses on the feelings of alienation shared by the three characters.
Fabrice Conte-Williamson, who is directing the show at UW-Parkside, was attracted to Annie Baker’s play for its “intimate look at human behavior and relationships.”
“She paints such a detailed and nuanced picture of her characters that they feel familiar to the audience,” he said. “Her unique writing style mimics everyday speech so it doesn’t feel like we are watching a play. Instead, it feels like we are watching real people interact.”
“The Aliens,” he added, “has been on my bucket list for years. I find the play both delightfully funny and incredibly moving. I was thrilled when we decided to produce it.”
Adding to the authenticity is the show’s set, which re-creates an alley in Vermont inside the Black Box Theatre.
Conte-Williamson credits guest scenic designer Justin A. Miller, whose set “fits the naturalistic style of the show and helps transport the audience to the back patio of The Green Sheep coffee shop.”
Working with Miller “has been a lot of fun,” Conte-Williamson added, also mentioning Bianca Gonzalez (props director), and Kammi Kringle (lighting designer) for their work in “creating the visual identity of this world. The set is extremely detailed. I still discover new things every time I look at it.”
The sound of silence
Another key feature of “The Aliens” is silence.
An article in the Boston Globe noted: “At least one-third of her play ‘The Aliens’ should be silent, uncomfortably so, a note in the text says.”
Conte-Williamson compares working with that much silence to “reading and playing a new music score. Once our team understood the unique rhythm of the piece, it became very fun to explore what is ‘unsaid’ during those silences.”
“Even when characters are not speaking,” he added, “things are still happening between them. The emotional journey continues.”
The cast is just three actors — Sam Carlson, Matt Gould and Aren Goodwin, along with understudy Lucas Pitt — which offers its own rewards and challenges.
The students, Conte-Williamson said, gain valuable experience — “most contemporary shows feature small casts” — and, as a director, he is able to “work more closely with each actor on character development and storytelling.”
Though it’s not a musical, “The Aliens” is described as “a play with music,” and Conte-Williamson said the characters “seem to express themselves best when they sing and play music together. It’s a way to communicate with one another that is completely freeing for them.”
Though the play examines some serious issues (“friendship, art, love and death,” according to the playwright), it’s also “often very funny,” Conte-Williamson said.
“The play deals with the whole range of human emotions. That’s what makes it so engaging and so insightful.”
As “The Aliens” starts its final weekend of performances, Conte-Williamson is thrilled with the audience reaction.
“Audience responses have been phenomenal so far,” he said. “We are very grateful to have received such a warm welcome for this contemporary play.”