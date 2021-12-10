The actual first Latina to be Miss Racine, Wendy Perez

Maria Jose Castillo Venegas was having a bad day. As she has throughout her life, and especially since she became the first immigrant to be named Miss Racine last month, she has faced discrimination because of her ancestry, having come to the U.S. from Mexico when she was 1.

“The comment that day was something about Mexicans being criminals,” Castillo Venegas said. Despite the ignorance, the 23-year-old was forgiving of the person — “we never know someone’s experiences that led them to that conclusion,” she said — but it stuck with her, ruining her day.

Her day turned around hours later. Castillo Venegas had believed she was the first ever Latina to win Miss Racine. She wasn’t. She was actually the second.

Debra Morrall, Miss Racine executive director, called Castillo Venegas to let her know about the mistake.

On Dec. 5, The Journal Times described Castillo Venegas as the first Latina to win Miss Racine, based on information from Morrall. After The Journal Times report was published, Morrall was contacted by a different Miss Racine who reminded her of Wendy Perez, a Mexican-American who won Miss Racine in 1983.

Rather than being upset that she was not the first Latina to win, Castillo Venegas was relieved. She had a sister who has faced some of the same things she is facing now.

She was not, and is not, alone.

The first

“As a little girl I wanted to be a nun or a nurse,” Perez said, and would later achieve one of those dreams, although she was never a pageant kid.

Perez, who was born in Arizona but grew up in Racine, was always a talented singer. A friend suggested she go for Miss Racine — which returned in 1983 after a six-year hiatus — to help pay for college.

“I never thought I was going to win … I felt like I didn’t fit in,” Perez recalled, describing the majority of her co-contestants as “blonde and blue-eyed.”

She ended up winning, and two years later was named Miss Milwaukee while also becoming a fixture singing the national anthem at Racine Gladiators games — the Gladiators renamed themselves the Racine Raiders in 1986. She also enlisted in the Army, completing basic training in 1991, The Journal Times reported at the time.

In Racine, Perez said she rarely faced discrimination. But throughout the later Miss America-related competitions and events — including at Miss Wisconsin — she felt singled out. One question posed to her by a judge was “about the Mexicans coming across from Mexico, the illegals,” and another judge from Texas gave her a race-based nickname.

Having faced similar ignorance, Perez and Castillo Venegas became fast sisters.

“She’s got a Latino sister our here rooting for her,” Perez wrote in a message to Morrall about Castillo Venegas, “and I just know who’s going to shine so much brighter than I ever did. I can feel it in my heart of hearts.” Morrall, who was not involved with Miss Racine when Perez won, began to cry as she read the quote to a reporter.

Perez now splits time between Wisconsin and Texas. After getting laid off from a job at Chase Bank a few years ago, she went back to school; she became a nurse earlier this year at the age of 58.

Overlooked, and seeking justice

Morrall said it was “an unfortunate oversight” that it had been inaccurately said Castillo Venegas was the first Latina to be Miss Racine. Perez was not upset at all about being overlooked. When she first spoke with Morrall about it, Perez just told Morrall to “make sure she (Castillo Venegas) knows she has a sister in the Miss Racine sisterhood.”

Castillo Venegas said: “When I thought I was first Latina (to win Miss Racine), I simultaneously first thought it was shocking an organization that had been around this long didn’t have one, and also didn’t think that should be case.” Still, she wears the crown with pride.

However, when Castillo Venegas has mentioned being the first Latina to be Miss Racine to others, she’s experienced mixed reactions. She found “people of my heritage” cheered her on and were happy to see the representation, but that many non-Latinos would roll their eyes.

When Perez and Castillo Venegas first connected, Perez talked about “how hard it was to be of Mexican heritage … how hard it was for her,” and that made Castillo Venegas feel better, knowing she is not the first to face this.

“I’m so sorry you were overlooked,” Castillo Venegas told Perez, “but it’s also ironic you were overlooked … of course it was overlooked.”

Castillo Venegas noted that “It’s been 38 years since Wendy won, and faced backlash … and I’m still dealing with comments against me. Has there been change, systemic change?”

That’s why Castillo Venegas’ platform as Miss Racine is bringing restorative justice programs into local schools.

“Restorative justice repairs the harm caused by crime. When victims, offenders and community members meet to decide how to do that, the results can be transformational,” according to the Centre for Justice & Reconciliation. “It emphasizes accountability, making amends, and — if they are interested — facilitated meetings between victims, offenders, and other persons.”

Castillo Venegas, who works as a formulation chemist for SC Johnson, described restorative justice as a way to “catch (problems) at the root.”

