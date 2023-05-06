RACINE — Face front, true believers. Today is Free Comic Book Day.

The first Saturday in May is known nationwide as Free Comic Book Day, an event used to promote independent comic book stores in North America.

The event was conceived in 2001 by Joe Field, a columnist for the now defunct Comics & Games Retailer magazine.

The first Free Comic Book Day was held across the country on May 4, 2002, coinciding with the Sam Raimi Spider-Man film that was released the same week.

As the name suggests, comic publishers release free variant editions of certain issues that are currently running as a way to entice readers.

This method has worked in promoting comics shops in the past, including Legendary Comics, 5200 Washington Ave. No. 113., in Racine.

Felix Guerrero, owner of Legendary, said that the first Saturday in May is the busiest day at the shop, sometimes seeing lines of patrons extending outside.

“This place will be packed,” he said. “Most comic book stores do participate, and this the biggest day of the year for us. We have other sales, but this is the big one.”

Legendary will have sales on most comics and merchandise throughout the store.

Guerrero also will open the store early Saturday, at 10 a.m. instead of noon, and close the shop at 5 p.m., an hour later than most Saturdays.

Free Comic Book Day usually coincides with the release of a comic book film.

This year’s Free Comic Book Day coincides with Marvel Studio’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

Legendary Comics will be raffling tickets for the movie, as well as a marquee poster provided by Marcus Renaissance, 10411 Washington Ave., in Sturtevant.

Legendary Comics

When Guerrero opened his business in October 1992, Racine County had five other comic shops.

Now, 31 years later, Legendary is the only one remaining.

Guerrero has loved comics since he was a kid, when his interests focused on issues featuring Marvel Comic’s Spider-Man and DC Comic’s Batman.

He said that one of his favorite aspects of the comics business is how it encourages reading.

For the last three decades, Guerrero has seen many repeat customers at his shop, watching some grow up and then bring in their children.

“You’ll get somebody who starts coming in here at 10 or 12 years old. Then for a while they will lose interest, girls or car or whatever they are interested in,” Guerrero said. “They will come back, all of a sudden in their later years, they come back. They are getting back to their roots. It’s kind of nice, and they’re introducing their kids to comics.”

Legendary Comic has stood the test of time in the age of the internet and in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guerrero said that while his shop, and comic book businesses as a whole, took a big hit during the pandemic, his shop adapted by delivering comics to customers during the quarantines.

“We survived by doing everything we could,” Guerrero said. “We made it, and that’s a good thing.”

The pandemic wasn’t the first time comic shops were faced with mass closure.

Many comics store owners, including Guerrero, felt threatened when big box retailers, such as Blockbuster and Best Buy, considered selling comic books in their stores after 1992’s “The Death of Superman” garnered mass popularity for comics and nationwide interest.

Guerrero said that while it’s easy to order physical comics on the internet, there will always be a spot for a local comic shop in the market.

He said that’s because comics are more appealing as a tangible objects, and it’s faster to get your comics on Wednesday, the day new comics are released weekly, than waiting for them to ship from an online retailer.

“You can get your comics on the internet, but you’re not going to get them on Wednesday,” Guerrero said. “That’s the good thing about comic stores. You get that weekly fix.”

Pat Sliwinski, who has taken on a second-in-command role at Legendary since the pandemic, said that younger kids often get interested in comics just by seeing the cover artwork.

“They want to come in here and be enveloped in this kind of realm,” Sliwinski said. “They really enjoy all the different imagery, and it’s just a really great place to be.”

Silwinski and Guerrero both agree that having physical copies of comics provides a “wow factor” over digital because patrons can experience that artwork while holding the books in their hands.

While most comics from larger publishers are released both digitally and physically, many readers still prefer physical editions because of the collector value they have.

But Guerrero has another reason behind his love for printed works: He enjoys reading them.

“Collect what you like,” Guerrero said. “If it goes up in value, that’s the extra gravy, but collect what you like. I’m buying comics because I like to read them. Buy comics because you love reading them, or collecting them. That’s my philosophy.”

