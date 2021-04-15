Thanks to local donors, Caledonia PD buys fire suppression tool affectionately named 'The Bomb'

Chief of Police Christopher Botsch went to a seminar and saw the need to bring it to Caledonia. He instructed Rager to start securing funds.

The cost to purchase five devices and accessories was approximately $5,000. The department secured a $500 grant through Casey’s and a $5,000 donation from Wiscon Products Inc., 5022 Douglas Ave.

Torben Christensen, president of Wiscon, said the company just celebrated its 75th year in business and approximately its 70th year in Caledonia.

Christensen was approached by the PD and wanted to support the efforts. He originally was only going to buy one FST — he said it’s rare that Wiscon donates to a cause. But Christensen thought about it a little more and decided he wanted to give the Caledonia PD the tools and resources it needs.

“We thought it was a great idea to give back to the community,” Christensen said. “They (FSTs) can reduce property damage and save lives. I started thinking: ‘What a great thing to have; why don’t we have them?’ and ‘Let’s get them.’ This was almost a no-brainer for me.”