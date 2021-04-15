Thanks to local donors, Caledonia PD buys fire suppression tool affectionately named 'The Bomb'

CALEDONIA — Last July, Caledonia K-9 Officer Cory Radke was one of the first to respond to a house fire at 6821 Beechnut Drive, just south of Six Mile Road. He was able to go inside the home and rescue a dog.
However, as far as slowing the fire which was quickly consuming the house, he was unable to do much. All he could do was wait until firefighters arrived.
Now, the Caledonia Police Department is doing more to prepare for situations like these. When police officers are able to arrive first at an active fire, they want to do something to stop at least some of the damage.
“He (Radke) may have been able to put that out before the fire department even got there,” said Sgt. Rick Rager, evening shift patrol sergeant for the Caledonia Police.
The Police Department has purchased five fire suppression tools, which are used by firefighters, police, first responders, industries, hospitals, boating industries and camps.
According to Ten 2 Communications, from which the Caledonia PD ordered its FSTs: the tool is highly effective against early-stage and fully developed fires. It’s non-pressurized and is deployed manually by pulling a pin, which will set off an electronic ignition system. After triggering the generator, an aerosol mist disperses, flooding the space and suppressing flames within seconds.
“We have squads frequently patrolling,” Rager said. “When a house fire breaks out, if there’s a squad three blocks away, while waiting for the fire department we can deploy this tool and extinguish some flames, greatly reducing a fire. We want to try to save as many lives as possible.”
The tools will be stocked in each front-line squad car and, with their help, flames could be reduced by as much as 80%, Rager said. The FSTs are set to arrive on Monday and a brand representative will provide a one-hour training for personnel. Training the entire PD will probably take about two weeks, said Lt. Gary Larsen, the police department’s public information officer.
“It’s a device that has the ability to save lives, prevent property damage. It’s all around a nice tool to have,” Larsen said, thanking “the generosity” of local businesses. “I’m glad we are going to have that available to the community ... We’re happy with how supportive the community is with our agency.”
How the PD got it
Caledonia Police were introduced to the tool last fall, which has been dubbed “The Bomb” by some departments. Oak Creek and other municipalities in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties had already been using the tool. Racine County municipalities using the tool include at least the Village of Waterford.
Chief of Police Christopher Botsch went to a seminar and saw the need to bring it to Caledonia. He instructed Rager to start securing funds.
The cost to purchase five devices and accessories was approximately $5,000. The department secured a $500 grant through Casey’s and a $5,000 donation from Wiscon Products Inc., 5022 Douglas Ave.
Torben Christensen, president of Wiscon, said the company just celebrated its 75th year in business and approximately its 70th year in Caledonia.
Christensen was approached by the PD and wanted to support the efforts. He originally was only going to buy one FST — he said it’s rare that Wiscon donates to a cause. But Christensen thought about it a little more and decided he wanted to give the Caledonia PD the tools and resources it needs.
“We thought it was a great idea to give back to the community,” Christensen said. “They (FSTs) can reduce property damage and save lives. I started thinking: ‘What a great thing to have; why don’t we have them?’ and ‘Let’s get them.’ This was almost a no-brainer for me.”
“First responders are so critical to the community that we live in,” Christensen said. He explained that he hopes he never has to have an FST used on his property or anybody else’s because that would mean it’s on fire, “but I do feel better knowing that they have them. It’s a great first line of defense.”