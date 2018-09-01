RACINE — More than 200 women who served in France during World War I may be receiving posthumous Congressional Gold Medals, and it is in part thanks to a local man’s documentary.
The “Hello Girls” connected some 26 million calls during WWI as switchboard operators in the U.S. Army Signal Corps, although their contribution to the war effort has been largely lost to history for the last century — they didn’t receive military veteran status until 1977, after many of them had already died. James Theres, a Racine native and 1982 Horlick High School grad turned military historian and independent documentarian, gave them a moment in the spotlight with “The Hello Girls,” a documentary he directed that was released this year.
“These women played a role in changing (President Woodrow) Wilson’s mind about the women’s right to vote,” Theres told The Journal Times in April. “He knew the world was changing.”
Every one of the original Hello Girls has now passed away, but a couple of U.S. senators have been taken with their story after seeing Theres’ documentary.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, saw the movie in June and recognized the trendsetting contribution the women had made.
"They took the Army oath, their bravery and composure helped our allied forces win the war, but they were still denied the veteran status and benefits they deserve,” Tester said in a statement. “They blazed a new path for women on the front lines in France, and the Congressional Gold Medal will honor their service as well as their fight for recognition."
Tester teamed up with Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nevada, to sponsor a bill that would honor all of the American Hello Girls (some of them were French and Canadian) with the Congressional Gold Medal, an honor equal only to the Presidential Medal of Freedom as the highest civilian award presented by the U.S. government.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, later became a cosponsor of the bill.
“The 223 women who served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during the first world war, including two Wisconsinites, … played an integral role in the war effort,” Baldwin said. “I’m so proud to join this bipartisan effort to honor the brave, trailblazing women who stepped up to serve their country and to acknowledge their decades-long fight to be given the recognition they deserve.”
The first-ever recipient of the medal was George Washington in 1776.
“It’s a neat thing for a guy from Racine,” said Jay Roepke, a Racine resident and acquaintance of Theres. “(The documentary) is getting some notice across the nation.”
The bill was introduced to the Senate on June 26 and referred to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, where it still remains.
Theres told The Journal Times that he is tentatively scheduled to show the film, which is just under an hour long, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 25, where it could be seen by even more national politicians who may join in supporting medals for the Hello Girls.
