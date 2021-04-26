Thanks to aspiring student barber, Starbuck gets visit from award-winning barber and Andis educator

Delgado said he was excited to speak to the middle school class because he began cutting hair when he was around their age, at a time when barbering wasn’t necessarily considered a professional or particularly respected field.

“I wish someone would have taken the time to tell me that you can make a living and be respected as a barber,” Delgado said.

Much like Arias, at the age of 14 Delgado began cutting his own and his friends’ hair at his mom’s house. He got his first job in a salon at 14 and was working in a barbershop by 16.

But due to outside pressure and because cutting hair didn’t seem like a viable career option, Delgado initially went into finance and sales. While working in that field he learned how to act like a professional, even though it didn’t satisfy his artistic urges. So, taking the skills he learned in finance, Delgado went back into barbering and opened his own 14-chair barbershop in Miami.

Arias’ passion for cutting hair inspired his virtual visit to Racine, but Delgado had a message for all the students that might not want to go into “traditional” careers.

“Don’t fold to social pressures,” Delgado said. “You liking what you do is worth more than money.”