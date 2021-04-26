Thanks to aspiring student barber, Starbuck gets visit from award-winning barber and Andis educator

RACINE — Mario Arias Jr., a 12-year-old Starbuck Middle School student, began cutting his own hair, and family members’ hair, out of necessity at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The barbershops were closed and “we all had big hair,” Arias said.
His mom used to cut his hair, but she didn’t know how to do a fade, a hairstyle with shorter hair near the neck gradually fading to longer hair on top of the head. So Arias learned by watching YouTube videos and began practicing on his brother and dad and soon expanded to cutting for cousins and uncles.
“I feel like it’s in my veins because my great-grandpa used to be a barber,” Arias said.
The sixth-grader’s efforts caught the attention of Laura Andis, co-president of Racine’s Andis Co., which manufactures handheld hair tools for trimming, cutting, curling, straightening and drying.
Andis supplied Arias with some of its tools and set up a virtual meeting between his class at Starbuck and one of its barber educators, John Delgado.
Arias noticed that he and Delgado had the same Andis bottle and he saw in YouTube videos that he’s now using the same clippers as some famous barbers. Arias said he was thankful to Andis, which also supplied him with a cape — he didn’t have one previously — and a mannequin he uses for practice.
Delgado said he was excited to speak to the middle school class because he began cutting hair when he was around their age, at a time when barbering wasn’t necessarily considered a professional or particularly respected field.
“I wish someone would have taken the time to tell me that you can make a living and be respected as a barber,” Delgado said.
Much like Arias, at the age of 14 Delgado began cutting his own and his friends’ hair at his mom’s house. He got his first job in a salon at 14 and was working in a barbershop by 16.
But due to outside pressure and because cutting hair didn’t seem like a viable career option, Delgado initially went into finance and sales. While working in that field he learned how to act like a professional, even though it didn’t satisfy his artistic urges. So, taking the skills he learned in finance, Delgado went back into barbering and opened his own 14-chair barbershop in Miami.
Arias’ passion for cutting hair inspired his virtual visit to Racine, but Delgado had a message for all the students that might not want to go into “traditional” careers.
“Don’t fold to social pressures,” Delgado said. “You liking what you do is worth more than money.”
Delgado gave the students a bit of a lesson in barbering and answered lots of their questions via Google Meet.
“I was pleasantly surprised that they were so receptive and vocal,” Delgado said.
Delgado had no idea that barbering would give him so many options for adventure. He’s traveled across the country for barber battles where he’s won many awards and has visited places like Argentina, Mexico and Ecuador to teach for Andis.
Delgado not only provided the sixth-grader with tips on how to improve his skills but inspired him not to give up on his dreams, Arias said.
At this point, Arias wants to be a professional barber when he grows up, and he’s already well on his way. His father’s friends and some family members have paid him for his work.
“I felt good, because he motivated me to continue,” Arias said of Delgado’s virtual visit to his classroom.