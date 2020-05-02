Thanks to $8.2 million PPP loan, Twin Disc will not furlough Racine employees

RACINE — Twin Disc Inc., one of Racine's biggest employers, received an $8.2 million loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, better known as a PPP loan.
That loan will make sure that more than 300 Racine-based employees won't have to deal with furloughs through at least the end of June.
CEO John Batten told The Journal Times on Saturday that, to make ends meet, the company was going to have to furlough most of its U.S. staff for one week a month every month for the forseeable future — effectively trimming their income by one-fourth. That $8.2 million, provided as part of the federal $2 trillion CARES Act that was signed by President Donald Trump on March 27, will prevent that from happening.
“This helps us keep 300 Racine-based employees working full-time for the next two-and-a-half months," Batten said.
For the past few weeks, the 150-or-so factory workers in Racine have been working through a backlog of orders from the beginning of the year. New orders have been slow, on account of COVID-19 and plummeting gas and oil prices — Twin Disc manufactures parts of digging equipment.
“New orders were terrible," Batten said. “It really is going to affect us right now.”
At first, Batten didn't think Twin Disc was going to be able to receive PPP, since the company has more than 800 employees; the federal government said companies with more than 500 employees were not eligible.
However, after contacting the Small Business Administration and working with BMO Harris Bank, Batten learned that his company was eligible because only about 400 employees are based in the U.S.
Afterward, Twin Disc applied for the loan and received one.
“I know a lot of people in Racine think we’re a huge company. But we're a relatively small company,” Batten said.
While thankful for the federal help, Batten said he hopes PPP to be expanded and perfected. The program was "rushed together. It isn't perfect," Batten said.
"We absolutely believe every business, including small businesses, should get funding," he continued. "This is a program we needed to apply for."
Is it a loan or a gift?
The amount each approved company can receive is equal to 2.5 times its typical monthly payroll of employees who make less than $100,000 each. The maximum loan is $10 million.
It's still unclear for each company how much money will have to be paid back. Batten said he will learn the amount they owe in July, but won't have to start paying it back until November.
Lost revenue
On Friday, Twin Disc reported its quarterly revenue was down 11.3% from the year prior, from $77.4 million down to $68.6 million. Still, the company reported it was turning a profit. It reported its gross profit for the quarter was 24.1%, down from a 29.9% gross profit during the same quarter last year.
Even though production has remained active in Racine, business is still unprecedentedly slow. That's because suppliers are shutting down and demand is very low. Like with the oil drilling business, there's so little revenue compared to the norm that no one is expanding, and thus those companies don't need the parts Twin Disc can provide.
Batten said: “We’re preparing for many quarters of lower profit.”
