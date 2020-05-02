Thanks to $8.2 million PPP loan, Twin Disc will not furlough Racine employees

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — Twin Disc Inc., one of Racine's biggest employers, received an $8.2 million loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, better known as a PPP loan.

That loan will make sure that more than 300 Racine-based employees won't have to deal with furloughs through at least the end of June.

CEO John Batten told The Journal Times on Saturday that, to make ends meet, the company was going to have to furlough most of its U.S. staff for one week a month every month for the forseeable future — effectively trimming their income by one-fourth. That $8.2 million, provided as part of the federal $2 trillion CARES Act that was signed by President Donald Trump on March 27, will prevent that from happening.

“This helps us keep 300 Racine-based employees working full-time for the next two-and-a-half months," Batten said.

For the past few weeks, the 150-or-so factory workers in Racine have been working through a backlog of orders from the beginning of the year. New orders have been slow, on account of COVID-19 and plummeting gas and oil prices — Twin Disc manufactures parts of digging equipment.

“New orders were terrible," Batten said. “It really is going to affect us right now.”