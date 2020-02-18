'Thank you,' Members of Burlington Rescue honored for service

Growing up, Vos said there were countless Christmases, birthdays and other family gatherings where someone had to leave because of an emergency call.

“Without hesitation, my family and the families of all these people (who served) said, ‘We know where you have to go. We know someone is in trouble. They need your help.’ And the first people to step up were the people here on the stage,” Vos said.

“There are literally thousands of chairs that could be put into this room with the men and women that they saved because of their bravery and their selfless actions on a very regular basis, people who were having the worst day of their lives were met with the people who were well trained and willing to give the best effort they possibly could to help save their lives,” Vos said.

Vos said he knew many on stage didn’t want recognition, that they did what they did because it was what was right for the community.

“But I just want to say on behalf of the Legislature … and the entire community, thank you. That is the only word that really fits. Thank you.”

