'Thank you,' Members of Burlington Rescue honored for service

BURLINGTON — “Thank you.”
That was the phrase repeated the most on Sunday at Veterans Terrace during a program dedicated to honor the many members of Burlington Rescue Squad, who served as a volunteer community ambulance service over the past 73 years.
Facing an ever-increasing call volume and a shortage of volunteers, the Burlington Rescue Squad disbanded at the end of 2019 and City of Burlington Fire Department took over the responsibilities of providing emergency medical services to the City and Town of Burlington.
In thanking the members of the squad, many of whom sat on stage Sunday, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said: “Your efforts the last 73 years will endure for generations to come … whether that was to a pregnant woman who gave birth and now that child is going to be here for a while, or saving a parent who was able to have a profound impact on a child for many, many more years. That is the impact that will last for generations.”
With that, Delagrave declared Feb. 16, 2020 “Burlington Rescue Squad Day” in Racine County.
In addition to the many people helped and lives the squad members saved over nearly three-quarters of a century, the squad also continued its service even after its dissolution, donating ambulances and equipment to other rescue squads in need throughout the region and state, including the Birnamwood Ambulance Service in northern Wisconsin.
Members of Birnamwood Ambulance Service, which is near Wausau, were in Burlington Sunday to say thanks.
“Now they are all part of our family,” said Ronald Bauch, the Birnamwood Ambulance Service director.
During a surprise moment at Sunday’s program, members of Rochester Fire and Rescue Company, the Town of Burlington Fire Department, Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department, Wheatland Fire Department and the Lyons Fire and Rescue Department filed into the ceremony to give their thanks to Burlington Rescue Squad members they worked along side on many a call over the years.
Generations of service
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who was on hand to present a resolution honoring the squad, is more than familiar with Burlington Rescue Squad.
His grandfather was one of the first volunteers to join the Rescue Squad. Later on his father, Tom Vos, a longtime Burlington alderman, joined and spent 20-plus years with the squad and his cousin was an active member until the squad ended its service.
“It’s really been a part of our family throughout the entire history of the Burlington Rescue Squad,” Vos said. “This all happened in the most altruistic way, they weren’t paid. They took the time out of their own family’s lives.”
Growing up, Vos said there were countless Christmases, birthdays and other family gatherings where someone had to leave because of an emergency call.
“Without hesitation, my family and the families of all these people (who served) said, ‘We know where you have to go. We know someone is in trouble. They need your help.’ And the first people to step up were the people here on the stage,” Vos said.
“There are literally thousands of chairs that could be put into this room with the men and women that they saved because of their bravery and their selfless actions on a very regular basis, people who were having the worst day of their lives were met with the people who were well trained and willing to give the best effort they possibly could to help save their lives,” Vos said.
Vos said he knew many on stage didn’t want recognition, that they did what they did because it was what was right for the community.
“But I just want to say on behalf of the Legislature … and the entire community, thank you. That is the only word that really fits. Thank you.”
