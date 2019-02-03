In the morning when Journal Times readers wake up, we know they expect their newspapers. Not only is it a part of the morning routine, it’s a vital source of information for residents.
It’s how they learn about development, activities around town and important updates about parking and garbage collection. It’s also where they learn which businesses have the best deals on snowblowers to clear the driveway and chili supplies to stay warm inside.
This past week was very challenging because of the subzero temperatures, yet a large percentage of carriers were out making sure residents received their papers.
Many of the carriers were prepared for the snow and cold delivering this entire week without missing a beat, yet many of these same carriers faced setbacks, having to be pushed or towed out of ditches and jumping through snow banks. Others had issues with cars not starting in the morning because of cold temperatures.
Over the past week, there were social media posts and calls from folks upset about missed delivery, who shared their stories on how they walked two miles in the frigid cold when they were 12. There were also calls chastising The Journal Times for sending carriers out in this kind of weather; and still others who were OK with the non-delivery until they heard of friends across town who received their papers.
One piece of correspondence was particularly interesting. After explained that even the U.S. Postal Service didn’t deliver the mail on Wednesday and Thursday because of the cold, the man’s reply was: “I didn’t know that, because I didn’t get the paper.”
We thank the carriers, press operators, journalists and the entire Journal Times staff who braved the weather to get to the news to readers.
And we thank our subscribers for their understanding during a challenging week.
Here’s hoping spring comes soon!
