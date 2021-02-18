Thank Cod, some Racine County churches still hosting drive-thru Lenten fish fries

RACINE — Last year, the ACTS Youth Ministry could only host two fish fries during Lent before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down.
“We had a lot of fish left over, and we had to try to sell out throughout the year to get rid of it,” said Eloy Contreras, youth minister at ACTS, a youth organization run collaboratively by three Catholic parishes in Racine: St. Patrick, St. Edward and St. Richard of Chichester.
This year, however, Lenten fish fries are still on at some local churches — via curbside pickup, drive-thru or carryout to work around COVID-19.
Catholic churches in southeastern Wisconsin are allowed to have carryout fish fries, but in-person dining isn’t allowed because of the pandemic, said Caroline Harvey, associate communication director at the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
Smaller catches
Many fish fries in the area were called off last year since the pandemic arrived in the middle of the 2020 Lenten season. But they’re being resurrected in 2021.
ACTS is hosting its fish fries at St. Patrick Cristo Rey Hall, 1111 Douglas Ave. Contreras said this is the first time the fish fries will be 100% curbside. Unlike previous fish fries, ACTS didn’t advertise as hard this year.
“We didn’t want to get overwhelmed,” Contreras said, adding the youth ministry wanted to prioritize social distancing and keeping things clean during their fish fries.
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Faith Community, 305 S. First St., Waterford, also is hosting drive-thru fish fries for Lent.
They had a fish fry in November that “went exceptionally well,” said Blaise Beaulier, director of administrative services at St. Thomas.
“We’re hoping for the same turnout during Lent,” Beaulier said.
Typically during Lent, St. Thomas hosts six fish fries, but that number was reduced to four “to ensure we’ve got all safety procedures in place,” Beaulier said.
St. Lucy Catholic Church is also hosting fish fries this year, said Pat McLeod, business manager, but at a lower level than the norm.
Typically, St. Lucy, 3101 Drexel Ave., hosts about three fries during Lent, but McLeod said his gut is telling him they’re only going to have one.
“We’ll see how the first one goes and, based on that, decide if we’re going to have a second one,” McLeod said.
Other churches that typically have fish fries, like St. Rita in Caledonia, aren’t having them this year.
Generating revenue
Hosting fish fries is one way for churches to generate revenue. McLeod said fish fries at St. Lucy’s usually generate about $8,000 in gross profits.
All of the revenue from ACTS’ fish fries flows directly back into ACTS, Contreras said, funding things like mission trips for the youth ministry.
And the fish fries create hard-earned revenue: “The teens work them, plan them, execute them. It’s 100% for them.”
‘We’re back together’
McLeod said although there won’t be as many fish fries as in years past, he said the fish fries across all churches will still be well-received.
“People are anxious for things they’re used to,” McLeod said, “and they’re used to fish fries at their Catholic churches and schools.”
Though the carryout fish fries won’t feel the same as dining in, Contreras said, for the youth ministry, it’s good to be back together. The group hasn’t able to do anything over the last year due to the pandemic.
“It’s that setting where we’re back together and the setting of running a fish fry together,” Contreras said. “We can’t have open gym, retreats, anything — so (the fish fries are) our first welcome back kickoff opportunity.”
Contreras wants to remind customers who are interested in picking up some fish fry to call ahead. “You’ll get greeted by a happy teen,” he said.
The results are in ...
Looking for a great fish fry place in Racine County? These restaurants are the best fish fry spots in Racine County, according to our readers and the results of our 2020 Best of Racine County contest.