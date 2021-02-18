Thank Cod, some Racine County churches still hosting drive-thru Lenten fish fries

St. Lucy Catholic Church is also hosting fish fries this year, said Pat McLeod, business manager, but at a lower level than the norm.

Typically, St. Lucy, 3101 Drexel Ave., hosts about three fries during Lent, but McLeod said his gut is telling him they’re only going to have one.

“We’ll see how the first one goes and, based on that, decide if we’re going to have a second one,” McLeod said.

Other churches that typically have fish fries, like St. Rita in Caledonia, aren’t having them this year.

Generating revenue

Hosting fish fries is one way for churches to generate revenue. McLeod said fish fries at St. Lucy’s usually generate about $8,000 in gross profits.

All of the revenue from ACTS’ fish fries flows directly back into ACTS, Contreras said, funding things like mission trips for the youth ministry.

And the fish fries create hard-earned revenue: “The teens work them, plan them, execute them. It’s 100% for them.”

‘We’re back together’