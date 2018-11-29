RACINE — The 16th Street Studios, an artist community residing in the Racine Business Center, 1405 16th St., is scheduled to host its 23rd annual open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1.
The artists in the 16th Street Studios are a very diverse group. They range from retired hobby artists to internationally exhibited and published artists represented by several galleries. The artists in the studios are painters working in oil, acrylic and watercolor; encaustic (wax) artists; collage artists; photographers; sculptors; makers (clothing and furniture); ceramics artists; graphic artists, and filmmakers.
There are also several vintage shops and even a vintage book shop. In addition to artists, the building also has the Spirit of Racine Entrepreneur’s Exhibit showcasing the products manufactured in the building over the years. The building also has a restaurant, Chez Bob’s, which will be open during the open house.
Parking is available on-site and volunteers will be available to guide visitors through the building. Musicians will entertain visitors in the studio areas, and Sugar Whiskey and the Nielsen Brothers will also provide musical entertainment.
The Black Eyed Press on the second floor is offering gift-wrapping services.
Center history
The Racine Business Center was the first business incubator in the country, functioning as an incubator since 1914, and has been an advocate for the arts for many years. The center started by building out art studios for rent in the building to give local artists a place to work and create.
The studios quickly filled and the artists began working on opening their studios to the public as a way to show their work but also as a way to offer affordable, locally-produced art to the public. This humble beginning 23 years ago has now turned into a robust art community of more than 60 artists spread throughout the building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.